Sirens wake millions across Ukraine on Christmas Day as Putin’s planes take off from Belarus

Unconfirmed reports say the alarm was triggered by Russian jets over Belarus

Ukrainians in Kiev and other regions across the country were awakened this Christmas morning by falling snow and air raid sirens wailing.

Kiev urged people to move to shelters after the air raid siren was announced, while unconfirmed Ukrainian social media reports said the alert may have been issued after Russian jets took to the skies in Belarus.

It comes as Russian shelling killed 10 in Kherson on Christmas Eve and injured 58, in what President Volodymyr Zelensky said was an act of “terror.”

The Ukrainian president offered a defiant message of hope to his people this Christmas, pledging never to back down as his country remains under siege from Russia.

A video captured the moment when air raid sirens sounded on Christmas Day as snow fell

Lisa Shtanko, 8, watches as a military vehicle passes right in front of her home in the town of Lyman, just two days before Christmas

Gleb Petrov, 14, watches as he sits with his family in a cellar in the city of Bakhmut in the days leading up to Christmas

Ukrainians in Kiev and other regions of the country woke up this morning to snowfall and air raid sirens (aftermath of Russian shelling in Kherson yesterday)

A wounded man stands on the street after Russian shelling on the Ukrainian city of Kherson on December 24

Addressing the nation on Christmas Eve, Zelensky urged his compatriots to persevere through a harsh winter despite the absence of dead or exiled loved ones, power outages, destruction and the threat of shelling.

Earlier on Christmas Eve, shelling ordered by Vladimir Putin killed at least 10 and wounded 55 in the city of Kherson, while Zelensky condemned the “terror” of the attack.

Addressing the nation, the president said, “Tears will be replaced by joy, despair will be followed by hope, and death will be conquered by life.

‘We’re going to celebrate our holiday! As usual. We will smile and be happy. As usual. The difference is one: we don’t wait for a miracle, we create it ourselves.’

On the day that marked 10 months after the start of the Russian invasion, shells rained down around a bustling market and set fire to the southern port city, which Kiev’s troops recaptured in November.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has offered a defiant message of hope to his people this Christmas, pledging never to back down as his country remains under siege by Russia

For many Ukrainians, Christmas this year is celebrated in the dark and cold, with constant fear of Russian attacks.

Historically, Orthodox Christians in Ukraine celebrated Christmas on January 7, just like in Russia.

However, in an effort to further separate itself from the enemy, Ukraine’s Orthodox Church has allowed parishes to celebrate Christmas on December 25, along with most of the Western world.

Zelensky also shared a message on Telegram on Saturday condemning the latest Russian attack on Kherson.

He called the attack “terror … killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure.”

“It’s the real life of Ukraine… The world needs to see and understand the absolute evil we are fighting against,” he said.