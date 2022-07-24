Sir Tom Jones steps out with a cane in Denmark – for the first time since denying collapsing

He went to Copenhagen, Denmark on Friday to perform for his Surrounded By Time tour.

And when he got out after the show, Sir Tom Jones, 82, got into a taxi using a cane.

It marks the first time the legendary singer has been spotted since he was forced to deny his collapse in Budapest after canceling his show in the city at the last minute.

The It’s Not Unusual singer left the Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen in his stage ensemble, which featured a black patterned shirt and white line detailing.

He paired the bold top with black pants and matching shoes, adding a black face covering over his nose and mouth.

Tom was surrounded by an entourage as he left, holding on to a black walking stick as he headed for a black car.

Tom then took a seat in the black car as team members waved the star goodbye.

It comes just a week after the singer had to cancel his Budapest show because he admitted to contracting viral laryngitis.

The Welsh star was originally thought to have collapsed before the show as it made its way across the UK and mainland Europe on its current tour.

A source told MailOnline: ‘Tom Jones collapsed so his concert was canceled tonight and doctors were called to the stadium. His management has set August 16 as the new date for the concert.’

But Tom spoke out to quash the reports and released a statement via Instagram insisting that “I wasn’t collapsing.”

He told his 452k followers, ‘Hello to all involved. I traveled from the UK to Budapest last night and woke up this morning with a sore throat.

A specialist visited and diagnosed ‘viral laryngitis’. He strongly advised postponing tonight’s show and prescribed medication and voice rest.’

He added: “I’m nowhere and at no point ‘collapsed’, those are pure rumours. Hopefully the inflammation calms down soon as I look forward to continuing my wonderful summer tour.

“Unfortunately, the show had to be canceled at the last minute and I am very sorry for that. However, the Budapest show has been rescheduled and will take place on August 16. Thanks again for all your concern.’