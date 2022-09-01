Sir Tom Jones reveals he has to sit down for majority of his shows as he gives health update

<!–

Tom Jones has revealed that he has to sit down for three-quarters of his performances because he became candid about his health.

The 82-year-old singer spoke to MailOnline about his hip, which he had replaced in 2017, ahead of The Voice UK’s return on Saturday.

He said, ‘Yeah, I can do about four songs without sitting… and I can walk further, I have an inversion table in my dressing room.

“So you go upside down for a few minutes and then you come up and then you can get on and off and you’re like, ‘Oh, this is great, you’re walking because it hasn’t settled down yet.’ It doesn’t back down. So I can do about four songs.

“Then it starts on my show, I sit down for The Windmills of Your Mind, I did that anyway, you know, sit down for it. But then I would get up and do more.

‘Now I’m not getting up. I tried to sing upside down, but all the audience is upside down.

“I’ll do four songs, sit down and say, look, normally I’d get up after this, but tonight just on the stool to take the weight off this leg. And I found that I could sing more easily sitting than standing.

“I said to my son, I said, look, I hope they don’t mind if I go to America that I sit down for what’s on the show.

He said, “Don’t worry. Sitting will give you a better rating than standing.”

“So, and that’s a fact. The reviews are great all the time when I’m three-quarters down. So there is more than one way to skin a cat.

‘I don’t take painkillers. If I try to walk a distance without you lean on the stick, you won’t get it. And then when I lay down, and turn in the night and go oh! I forgot that. No special diet. I’m just bidding my time until I can get in there and get a new hip.”

Earlier this summer, Tom had to deny claims he had collapsed in Budapest after canceling his show in the city at the last minute.

The Welsh star was originally thought to have collapsed before the show as it made its way across the UK and mainland Europe on its current tour.

A source told MailOnline: ‘Tom Jones collapsed so his concert was canceled tonight and doctors were called to the stadium. His management has set August 16 as the new date for the concert.’

But Tom spoke out to quash the reports and released a statement via Instagram insisting that “I wasn’t collapsing.”

He told his 452k followers, ‘Hello to all involved. I traveled from the UK to Budapest last night and woke up this morning with a sore throat.

A specialist visited and diagnosed ‘viral laryngitis’. He strongly advised postponing tonight’s show and prescribed medication and voice rest.’

He added: “I’m nowhere and at no point ‘collapsed’, those are pure rumours. Hopefully the inflammation calms down soon as I look forward to continuing my wonderful summer tour.

“Unfortunately, the show had to be canceled at the last minute and I am very sorry for that. However, the Budapest show has been rescheduled and will take place on August 16. Thanks again for all your concern.’