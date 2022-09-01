Sir Sean Connery’s granddaughter Saskia shares photos during trip to Scotland to scatter his ashes 

Sir Sean Connery’s family traveled to Scotland to scatter his ashes in his favorite places, but there were lighter moments, Richard Eden reported for the Daily Mail.

The granddaughter of Bond star Saskia, 26, shared photos of high jinks on the Royal Scotsman train hired for the trip to mark what would be his 92nd birthday.

In this selfie, fashion designer Saskia poses in an ice bucket with Harper Peck, the boyfriend of her sister Natasha, grandson of Hollywood star Gregory.

She jokes: ‘Prediction of the champagne bucket hat as a big fall trend.’

Sean’s widow Micheline Roquebrune, 93, is said to have made the trip with relatives to scatter some of his ashes privately as his “last wish” was to return to his homeland.

She had said after his death at their home in the Bahamas in 2020: ‘We are going to bring Sean back to Scotland – that was his last wish.

“He wanted his ashes to be scattered in the Bahamas and also in his homeland.”

Earlier this year she added: ‘He was happiest on a golf course so as soon as it is possible to travel we will come to Scotland as a family and bring Sean’s ashes.

“I hope to scatter them on a golf course in Scotland, because he always liked to play there.”

Sir Sean’s actor son Jason is also said to have made the trip to Scotland to say goodbye to the 007 actor for good.

Jason, 59, had said in March that they would probably choose St Andrews to scatter the ashes because his father had been a member of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club and played regularly at the famous Old Course.

He said: ‘I have memories of St Andrews being always sunny. It wasn’t, but we had special times there.

“He was a member of the R&A, so I think that’s probably the place.”

The family’s pilgrimage to Scotland concluded with a celebration of Sir Sean’s life at the Dalmeny estate near Edinburgh, the city of his birth and where he was later given the freedom of the city in 1991. He died at 90 age in October 2020.

An entourage of 50, all dressed in a glamorous tartan theme, is said to have arrived aboard the Royal Scotsman train at Edinburgh Waverley station on Thursday to the sound of a trombonist playing the King of the Swingers.

A source told the Daily Record: ‘I couldn’t believe it when I saw Micheline and her party getting off the train.

‘A trombonist started playing the famous song from the Jungle Book. Micheline very slowly walked arm in arm with a relative to her waiting car.

‘She was small and petite, but very glamorous and she was dressed in a beige cream outfit as if she were going to a wedding. Everyone had some kind of tartan on.

“We understand that Sir Sean’s ashes were scattered at various points of importance to him in his life. It’s all building up to their final destination, Edinburgh and Dalmeny yesterday.

“I thought it was brilliant to see the old-fashioned train and I felt like I was in some sort of movie scene.

“It was all so mysterious because it’s all about Sir Sean’s final resting place.”

The group was whisked away from the station in a fleet of passenger carriers and later held a birthday party in memory of Sir Sean at the Tudor Gothic mansion in Dalmeny.

Saskia shared a touching photo of herself as a child with Sir Sean, captioning ‘Happiest of birthdays to my superstar’.

Sir Sean was born in Edinburgh on 25 August 1930, grew up in Fountainbridge and started out as a milkman before joining the Royal Navy.

His breakthrough came in 1957 and became the first James Bond, playing the iconic secret agent in five films between 1962 and 1967.

His marriage to Diane Cilento, the mother of his son Jason, ended in divorce in 1973 and in 1975 he married Micheline, a French-Moroccan artist.

He accepted a knighthood from the Queen in 2000, but was also a long-standing supporter of Scottish independence and supported the SNP, despite having lived abroad for many years.

In an interview in 2008, Sir Sean said: ‘Scotland is my home and emotionally I have never left it.’