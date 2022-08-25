Sir Rod Stewart pokes fun at pal Elton John on stage as he impersonates him in a mimicked ensemble

<!–

They are two pop legends who have had a turbulent friendship for over 50 years.

And Sir Rod Stewart took a brutal dig at his friend Elton John on Wednesday when he did an impersonation of him, live on stage.

The 77-year-old posted a video of the moment to his 1.2 million Instagram followers, assuring “Still love you, Elt.”

Dressed in pieces typically more suited to Elton’s wardrobe, the singer wore a bright blazer with a purple and pink floral print.

He wore it over a white shirt, which also featured a bold pattern, and paired it with side-striped trousers — adding Elton’s signature round-frame glasses.

Sitting onstage, Rod began impersonating the Rocket Man singer while playing an air piano and making a face.

He appeared in a good mood, giggling at the audience after the mocking performance.

It’s the latest in a string of jokes between Elton and Rod over the past 55 years, with the pair known for their frenetic relationship.

In their series of one-up jokes, Rod launched billboards to promote his 1970s Blondes’ ave More Fun Tour – with Elton then placing billboards opposite those with his own face on them, reading “But Brunettes make more money.”

But their humorous digs came to a head in 2018 — where Rod said Elton’s tour was “unfair” and “stank of selling tickets” during a performance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

The public dig sparked a real feud between the pair – who weren’t chatting at the time – with Elton popping: “I thought he had a dirty cheek and complained that I was promoting a tour while he was on a TV show. promoting his own tour,” in his autobiography.

The harsh backlash led to an apology from Rod, who explained that he was “scared off duty.”

And the pair seem to be back to their prank days and finally sorting things out after three years of not talking to each other.