Sir Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster pose for rare snap with all of his eight children

Penny Lancaster shared a rare photo of himself with husband Sir Rod Stewart and his eight children as they posed while on holiday in Italy this week.

The Stewart clan spent some time together in Portofino, a celebrity vacation spot, and Penny took to Instagram Monday to post a photo of them all standing in front of a yacht in port.

Model Penny, 51, captioned her post: ‘Stewart Clan get together #family #kids #siblings @sirrodstewart @alastairwstewart @thekimberlystewart @seanstewart @rubystewart @renee__stewart @discostew94 #aidenstewart.’

The image showed singer Sir Rod wearing a brown and cream checked shirt with stonewashed jeans with an abstract pattern over them.

Penny, a Special Constable police officer, looked chic in a white dress with a plunging neckline and pleated detail in the skirt.

To their left were Sir Rod’s son Alastair, 16, son Sean, 41, and daughter Kimberly, 42.

To the right of the couple in the photo were Sir Rod’s daughters, Ruby, 35, and Renee, 30, as well as his son, ice hockey player Liam, 27, who wore a blue shirt.

Sir Rod’s youngest son Aiden (11) stood in front of Liam.

The singer is currently on a break from his North American tour, with the star putting on an energetic show as he danced across the stage at a performance in Toronto, Ontario, on Tuesday night.

Sir Rod flaunted softly in a dazzling silver suit as he showed his dance moves on the Budweiser stage.

His glittering metal suit consisted of patterned trousers and a matching blazer, and a crisp white shirt decorated with embroidered flames.

Rod completed his standout outfit with a pair of sparkly silver sneakers, while sporting his silver locks in his signature spiked style.

The rock star was seen pulling out his popular hits and dancing energetically across the stage while visiting Toronto as part of his US tour.

He waved the rock n’ roll hand horns and pointed to the audience as he showed off his impressive dance moves.

On stage, Rod was supported by an array of female musicians and saw the microphone stretch out to the audience so they could hear his songs.

Maggie May’s hitmaker is currently putting on an array of dazzling performances as part of his North American tour.

He then takes to the stage in Michigan on Friday night, followed by spectacular performances in Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York later in August.