Sir Ringo Starr cancels five Canadian shows as rocker tests positive for Covid

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Sir Ringo Starr and his All-Starr band have canceled further shows in Canada after the former Beatles drummer tested positive for Covid.

On Sunday, the 82-year-old withdrew from appearances at the Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan, and Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, Minnesota, due to illness.

On Monday it was confirmed that Sir Ringo had tested positive for Covid and would cancel five more performances.

On Hold: Sir Ringo Starr, 82, and his All-Starr band have canceled further shows in Canada after former Beatles drummer tested positive for Covid

A statement said: “Ringo hopes to be able to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home. As always, he and the All Starrs send their fans peace and love and hope to see them back on the road soon.”

The five Canadian shows that were canceled included Winnipeg, Saskatoon and Lethbridge, as well as arenas in Abbotsford and Penticton.

Sir Ringo’s tour will be suspended while he recovers, it was confirmed.

Cancellation: Monday it was confirmed that Sir Ringo had tested positive for Covid and would cancel five performances (pictured in June)

The Beatles legend withdrew from a performance at the Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo just hours before taking the stage over the weekend.

The band’s spokesperson previously said Ringo did not have COVID-19.

One of the concertgoers told TMZ that he had gone to the management of Four Winds Casino and insisted on why the show was a no-go, and was told Sir Ringo was ill but did not want to continue.

All Starr Band: (LR) Warren Ham, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Sir Ringo Starr, Steve Lukather, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Bissonnette (pictured in May)

The nine-time Grammy winner and his All Starr Band concluded the first leg of their Spring Tour 2022 in Clearwater, Florida, on June 26.

The tour – postponed from 2020 due to the pandemic – resumed September 23 in Bridgeport, Connecticut and was set to end October 20 in Mexico City.

In July, Sir Ringo celebrated his 82nd birthday with his annual Peace and Love party in Beverly Hills, California.

Sir Ringo’s birthday party came just weeks after he made history as the first member of The Beatles to auction a collection of digital NFT artworks.

The $1,000 sum was the starting bid for all five of the Englishman’s pieces — Galaxy One, Galaxy Two, Bandana Man, Starr Art, and Crash — including animated short videos featuring his drumming.

“I’ve only wanted to be a drummer, but you never know where a new idea or path will lead you,” Sir Ringo (née Richard Starkey) said in a statement.

“This new technology is so distant that it has inspired me and I have loved creating these NFTs by combining my art and my music. Who would have thought I would spread peace and love in the metaverse.’

A portion of the proceeds benefited The Lotus Foundation, an organization that focuses on promoting social welfare in areas such as substance abuse, cerebral palsy, brain tumors, cancer, abused women and their children, homelessness and needy animals.