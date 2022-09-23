Sir Philip Green’s daughter Chloe ties the knot to Manuele Thiella in low-key Monte Carlo wedding

<!–

Sir Philip Green’s daughter Chloe is married to her boyfriend Manuele Thiella.

The heiress, 31, officially tied the knot during a quiet wedding on September 5 at the Mairie in Monte Carlo.

The discreet ceremony was attended by her immediate family, as the venue can only accommodate 15 guests.

It’s not known how the TV personality’s family celebrated, but reports say there was “no big party.”

Chloe gave birth to their first child, a girl, last week and wanted to ‘marry before the baby came’.

A source told Mail+: ‘Chloe wanted to get married before the baby came. That was always the plan and they are now married without fuss or big party and very happy.’

Chloe revealed her pregnancy in June when she first revealed a baby bump while on holiday in St Tropez.

She revealed her previous pregnancy in a similar fashion in 2018, showing her first bump as she enjoyed a day on her father’s superyacht in Monaco.

Chloe shares her son Jayden with model-turned-convict Jeremy Meeks, who was formerly a member of the Crips street gang and spent time in prison.

Chloe’s ex-beauty went viral as ‘world’s hottest thug’ and quickly landed a six-figure modeling deal after his release.

But Chloe and Jeremy called it quits in 2019, when she and Manuele were revealed as a couple in 2020 – after being spotted abroad.

Chloe shares her son Jayden with convict-turned-model Jeremy Meeks (pictured), who was a former member of the Crips street gang and spent time in prison

In 2020, when she first started seeing the businessman, a source told MailOnline: “Chloe has known Manuele for months and they have always been very good friends.

‘They have a lot in common; they are both parents and come from similar worlds, Chloe is very happy with him. He is very much included in her family.’

Manuele is the CEO of the Royal Yacht Brokers company, which has famous clients such as Madonna, Chrissy Teigen and Alicia Vikander.

He has a daughter from a previous relationship with an ex-partner.