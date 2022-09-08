Sir Paul McCartney takes a long and winding walk in London

<!–

The Ticket To Ride was left at home when Sir Paul McCartney took a long and winding walk near his West London home on Wednesday.

The legend of The Beatles looked like an average pedestrian in sweatpants and trainers as he strolled down a chic residential street in the English capital.

Sir Paul, 80, had no third wife Nancy Shevell when he conjured up images of his former band’s iconic Abbey Road album cover by stopping at a traffic light before crossing the street.

The iconic musician added to his laid-back look with a black denim jacket, while running shoes and heavily tinted sunglasses completed the look.

Sir Paul’s final public appearance follows a string of high profile live performances, most recently the star-studded Wembley Stadium tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins on September 3.

In recent weeks, the musician has also headlined the returning Glastonbury Festival at Somerset’s Worthy Farm after completing his 16-show Got Back tour of North America on June 16.

In August, Sir Paul paid tribute to brother-in-law John Eastman after his death at the age of 83 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

John, who had known Paul for over 50 years, was the brother of Linda Eastman McCartney, the Beatles legend’s first wife to die in 1998 after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

The singer recalled his brother-in-law – a lawyer who originally defended Sir Paul to handle the Beatles’ business affairs when the band gradually broke up in 1969 – on Instagram, with a photo of the couple doing yoga poses.

