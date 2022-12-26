Sir Paul McCartney says he ‘couldn’t talk about’ John Lennon after his tragic death

Sir Paul McCartney revealed that he “could not speak about” the death of John Lennon after his assassination in 1980.

The legendary musician, 80, said he found it “very difficult” after his former Beatles bandmate was shot dead outside his New York City apartment.

Sir Paul detailed how he returned home from the studio on the day his friend died and turned on the television to watch people reflect on “what John meant” to them.

Sir Paul admitted he was unable to do the same because the loss was “too deep” and he could not “put it into words”.

He said: ‘When John died it was very difficult. He had hit me so hard that I couldn’t really talk about it.

“I remember coming home from the studio the day we heard the news of his death. Turning on the TV and watching people say, “Well, John Lennon was this” and “Whatever he was, was this” and “I remember meeting him.”

“I was like, ‘I can’t be one of those people. I can’t go on TV and say what John meant to me.’ It was too deep. I couldn’t put it into words.

Sir Paul added how he managed to express his grief over the loss of John in his 1982 song Here Today.

The artist revealed that she “sat on the wooden floor in the corner with my guitar” and came up with the first few chords for the track.

Sir Paul also added that the line “the night we cried” was referring to when he and his late friend, who was murdered over 40 years ago, had a heart-to-heart and “spoke some truth to each other” and how much they love each other.

Mark David Chapman killed John Lennon on the night of December 8, 1980, as he and Yoko Ono were returning to their Upper West Side apartment.

The killer is serving a 20-year to life sentence at the Green Haven Correctional Center in New York’s Hudson Valley.

He has repeatedly expressed remorse during his parole hearings over the years and has recently been denied parole for the twelfth time.

In denying him release, the board said Chapman’s action has left “the world reeling from the vacuum you created.” His next parole board appearance is scheduled for February 2024.

Sir Paul is currently promoting the documentary If These Walls Could Sing, a love letter to Abbey Road Studios, where The Beatles recorded all of their albums, run by their photographer daughter, Mary McCartney.

The Disney+ movie reveals the ‘untold story of the Abbey Road studio’, which is still considered ‘the heart of the music industry’.

“In this personal film of memory and discovery, Mary McCartney guides us through nine decades to see and experience the creative magic that makes it the world’s longest-running and most famous studio,” the synopsis reads.

The documentary features cameo appearances by stars including Sir Elton John and Oasis legend Noel Gallagher, alongside handpicked archival footage and session tapes.

“These conversations, along with vivid archival footage and session tapes, provide exclusive access to these famous private studios,” the synopsis concludes.

If These Walls Could Sing is scheduled for a global release on December 16 on the streaming platform, but has been pushed back to January 6 for UK and Irish viewers.