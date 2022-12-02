Sir Paul McCartney explains his musical influences, including American soul.

<!–

He is an iconic singer-songwriter with an epic catalog of hits.

And Sir Paul McCartney, 80, recalls being given American soul records and buying singles from a Jamaican record shop while detailing his musical influences.

The Beatles star was thrilled as he was always “looking for that next discovery” as he revealed his penchant for visiting independent record stores in London.

Sir Paul discussed his musical influences in the foreword to his brand new 163 track music offering, The 7” Singles Box, an exception of which has been shared by The sun,

He wrote: ‘After The Beatles had our first big success in America, I was sent their Top 20 soul records on 7’.

“It felt romantic, those songs that come all the way from America. I did it because I really liked the music, but it also meant keeping up to date with what was happening.

‘I’ve always found there’s something exciting about flipping through the crates in a record shop and looking for that next discovery,’ – something he still does to this day in independent London record stores.

“Some of my happiest memories of buying 7” singles come from the Jamaican record shop we used to go to when we vacationed in Montego Bay,” recalls Sir Paul.

The singer spoke fondly of having a ‘big adventure’ every time he would visit Tony ‘Records on Fustic Road to find new music.

Not only is Sir Paul a hugely successful music star, it was reported last month that he earned himself £1.5 million investing in a plant-based chicken business and a music technology start-up.

The superstar, reportedly worth £800 million, started MPL Ventures during the COVID-19 pandemic and has since supported a company making plant-based chicken, as well as a music technology start-up behind ABBA’s latest album, Voyage, it is rumored.

A source told The sun: ‘Paul is a man of many talents and his new company brings in a lot of money. He uses the company to invest money in growing companies and it works great.

So far he has used cash to fund TiNDLE, which makes fake chicken in the US and hopes to bring the product to the UK.

Paul also invested in a British music technology start-up called Audoo. The choices may be a little less traditional than in the stock market, but it’s paying off for Paul.”

MailOnline reached out to Paul’s representatives for comment.