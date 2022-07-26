Sir Paul McCartney awards honorary accolades at the LIPA graduation ceremony in Liverpool

The annual event was suspended in 2020 and 2021 due to the global pandemic.

And on Tuesday, Sir Paul McCartney presented honorary awards to stalwart players of the entertainment industry at the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (LIPA) graduation ceremony held at the ACC in Liverpool.

The Beatles legend, 80, was dressed in a boot for the occasion, wearing a navy blue two-piece and baby blue open-collared shirt.

Congratulations! On Tuesday, Sir Paul McCartney, 80, presented honorary awards at the LIPA graduation ceremony in Liverpool. (L-R) Paul Epworth, Mark Featherstone-Witty, Sir Paul, Sean Jonathan Clyde, Georgina Kakoudaki, Katie Vine, Francesca Jaynes and Yaw Owusu

Award-winning music producer Paul Epworth – who has worked with artists such as Florence + the Machine and Rihanna – became a Companion of LIPA.

Notably, the superstar producer shares an Academy Award with Adele for the James Bond theme track Skyfall.

Bafta award-winning film producer Jonathan Clyde, who most recently produced Beatles: Get Back-The Rooftop Concert, also received a LIPA Companionship from Sir Paul.

Others honored as Companions included The Royal Exchange Theater program director and production Katie Vine, theater director Georgia Kakoudaki, international set and costume designer Leslie Travers, and choreographer and movement director Francesca Jaynes.

The curator of the Liverpool International Music Festival (LIMF), Yaw Owusu, also became an honored friend of LIPA.

About 800 students from 30 different countries, including Norway, Singapore, Thailand, Ukraine and the United States, attended the ceremony at the ACC Liverpool arena after completing a diploma or basic certificate program.

LIPA is located in Sir Paul’s old school, the Liverpool Institute for Boys, which has undergone a multimillion-pound refurbishment to turn it into a state-of-the-art higher education institution for the performing arts.

LIPA was founded by Sir Paul and Mark Featherstone-Witty and opened in 1995 with the aim of providing the best teaching and learning for people who want to pursue sustainable careers in the arts and entertainment industry.

This year’s graduation ceremony will be the last for Mark Featherstone-Witty who decided to retire as director and CEO in 2021 and was replaced by Sean McNamara.

Sean McNamara said, “The world in 2022 is very different from the pre-pandemic that existed when our graduating students entered Lipa.

“The experiences of the past three years have been underpinned by forging new friendships, developing new skills, a determination to continuously move forward as artists and creatives, and an abiding sense of hope and kindness.

“The resilience and positivity that our graduating students have shown over the past three years has been an inspiration and I believe that with these qualities they will successfully start the next phase of their careers.

“We are extremely proud of them and extremely excited to see them evolve into the next chapter in their lives.”