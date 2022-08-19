Sir Paul McCartney, 80, treats himself and wife Nancy Shevell, 62, to ice cream in New York 

Sir Paul McCartney appeared in good spirits when he stepped out of The Hamptons with his wife Nancy Shevell, 62, on Thursday.

The Beatles legend, 80, kept it casual in a denim jacket as he treated Nancy to ice cream from Budda Berry in Sag Harbor.

The couple were also joined by Sir Paul’s daughter Stella McCartney, 50, and husband Alasdhair Willis, 43.

The bass player looked relaxed in a black hoodie that he wore under a denim shirt.

He completed his relaxed look with a gray shirt and black jeans on comfortable trainers.

Nancy looked quintessentially stylish in a white sheer blouse with ruffles along the neckline.

She added a chic cream long coat and casual jeans to her ensemble for the outing.

Stella, Paul’s daughter with ex-wife Linda, looked quintessentially stylish in a black dress with puff sleeves as she chatted with her father.

It comes after Sit Paul’s brother-in-law passed away on Tuesday at the age of 83 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

John, who had known Paul for over 50 years, was the brother of Linda Eastman McCartney, the Beatles legend’s first and famous wife to die in 1998.

The singer paid tribute to the famous lawyer on Instagram on Thursday with a photo of the couple doing yoga poses.

Paul wrote: ‘My dear brother-in-law, John Eastman, has passed away. Now that we have known each other for over 50 years, it is an extremely sad time for me and our families.”

‘John was a great man. One of the nicest and brightest people I have been fortunate enough to have known in my life. Not only did he help me tremendously in my business dealings as my attorney, but as a friend he was hard to beat.

His sense of humor always shone through in everything he did and his devotion to his family was supreme. We’ve had so many fun times together over the years, but when it came time to get serious, he was unbeatable.

He continued: ‘There is so much more to say about his incredible qualities, but words can hardly describe his passion for life and our affection for this wonderful man.

He will be sorely missed, but always held dear in the hearts of those of us who knew and loved him.

Paul ended the touching post with a parting message: ‘See ya Johnny! Love Paul’