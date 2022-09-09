Sir Patrick Stewart enjoys a playful moment with Jeri Ryan at Star Trek Day

Sir Patrick Stewart and Jeri Ryan enjoyed a playful moment on Thursday as they climbed the red carpet for Star Trek Day, held by streaming service Paramount+ in Los Angeles.

The co-stars appeared cheerful as they giggled among themselves – before celebrating the 56th anniversary of the original Star Trek series.

Jeri, who plays the character Seven of Nine in Star Trek: Picard, couldn’t contain her laughter as she tried to pose next to Patrick, who plays Captain Jean-Luc Picard.

Look around: Sir Patrick Stewart, 82, enjoyed a playful moment with Jeri Ryan, 54, on the red carpet on Thursday as they attend Paramount+’s Star Trek Day celebrations in Los Angeles

Including live red carpet interviews, cast panels and first looks – Star Trek Day saw fans, cast and guests come together to celebrate the franchise, while being streamed live for all who couldn’t attend.

Actress Jeri looked chic for the day as she donned a bright orange T-shirt with camel colored straight leg pants.

Pairing the ensemble with cream loafers, the star had her caramel locks pulled into a ponytail while two pieces fell to frame her face.

Accessory with a stack of dainty necklaces and a collection of rings, for a dewy palette of makeup with a glossy lip.

Pals: The co-stars appeared cheerfully as they giggled among themselves – before heading out to celebrate the 56th anniversary of the original Star Trek series

Giggles: Jeri, who plays the character Seven of Nine in Star Trek: Picard, couldn’t contain her laughter as she tried to pose next to Patrick, who plays Captain Jean-Luc Picard

Stylish: Actress Jeri looked chic for the day when she donned a bright orange T-shirt with camel-colored straight-leg pants

Beauty: The star had pulled her caramel locks into a ponytail when two pieces fell to frame her face

While Patrick opted for jeans with a chestnut brown long sleeve T-shirt for the look.

The pair also posed alongside co-star Michelle Hurd, who donned a white utility-style cargo jumpsuit.

The actress, who plays Raffaela Musiker on Star Trek, pulled her spirally curly locks into an updo and added a sand scarf to complete the look.

Casual: While Patrick opted for jeans with a chestnut brown long sleeve T-shirt for the look

Star: The actor beamed as he went to the panel on stage during the event

Cast: The pair also posed alongside co-star Michelle Hurd, who plays Raffaela Musiker in the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Picard

Star Trek Day: Includes live red carpet interviews, cast panels and first looks – Star Trek Day saw fans, cast and guests come together to celebrate the franchise

Other guests included franchise actors Rebecca Romijn, Terry Farrell and Christina Chong – alongside Captain Kathryn Janeway actress Kate Mulgrew.

While John de Lancie, who plays Q in multiple Star Trek variants, went for a casual look as he wore an oversized green shirt with black pants.

To give fans a special surprise during the day, the trailer for the final season of Paramount+’s Star Trek: Picard was shown – introduced by Patrick himself on stage.

Chic: Michelle wore a white utility-style cargo jumpsuit for the event, paired with strappy sandals

Gorgeous: She pulled her spirally curled locks into an up-do and added a sand head scarf to complete the look

The show, the eighth Star Trek series, will feature 10 episodes – debuting Thursday, February 16, 2023, exclusively on Paramount Plus, with new episodes appearing weekly on Thursdays.

The trailer opens with a distressed phone call from Picard’s former flame, Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), who says, “This message is for Admiral Jean-Luc Picard.”

Picard watches him take out the iconic Starfleet decal pin and examine it, while Crusher says, “We need your help.”

Star-studded: Terry Farrell (left) and Rebecca Romijn (right) also attended the celebration

Styled: Her golden locks were styled in a soft curl, while the beauty added a pink makeup palette

Sweet: Rebecca and Jeri hugged each other for a moment

We see Starfleet headquarters implode, as Picard says, “I have to find a ship.”

“We need to find a ship,” his old friend Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes) tells him as they have a drink at an intergalactic bar.

Picard insists, “Now I can’t ask you to put yourself in danger,” which is interspersed with some pretty dangerous scenes from the show.

Brave: While John de Lancie, who plays Q in multiple Star Trek variants, went for a casual look as he wore an oversized green shirt with black pants

All smiles: he and Michelle beamed for snaps side by side during the event

Stylish: While Kate Mulgrew opted for white split-hem pants and an oversized black shirt

Riker just smiles at Picard and says, “Since when?” with a laugh, as we glimpse beloved recurring characters such as Raffi Musiker (Michelle Hurd), Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton), Dr. Crusher and Worf (Michael Dorn).

Riker says to Picard, “Jean-Luc, wherever you go, we go,” while we catch a glimpse of Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis), as Riker spots a ship, adding, “Hello, beauty.”

Jean-Luc asks, “Permission to come aboard, Commander?” as the doors open and Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) waits.

“Permission granted, gentlemen. Welcome to the Titan,” she says, adding Picard, “why don’t you do us the honour, Commander?”

“Engage,” Seven of Nine says as the Titan departs, bringing the trailer to a close.

For those who missed the livestream for the Star Trek Day celebration, the talks are available to stream on-demand on Paramount Plus.

Nailed: Christina Chong was the epitome of stylish in a shiny green long-sleeved maxi dress

Unveiled: Paramount Plus debuted a special treat for fans on Star Trek Day, revealing the first trailer for the final season of Star Trek: Picard