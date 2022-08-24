Sir Patrick Stewart, 82, and his wife Sunny Ozell, 43, wrap their arms around each other

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Sir Patrick Stewart, 82, and wife Sunny Ozell, 43, looked very much in love on Tuesday night.

The happy couple – who married in 2013 – wrapped their arms around each other as newlyweds as they beamed at the cameras.

The Star Trek actor and American singer were seen on the red carpet of the premiere of FX’s The Patient at NeueHouse in Los Angeles.

Lucky people: Sir Patrick Stewart, 82, and wife Sunny Ozell, 43, looked very much in love on Tuesday

The pretty performer wore a patterned blouse tucked into blue jeans.

The brunette added brown pointed stiletto heels and was holding a black bag. Her hair was worn and she wore bright ruby ​​lipstick.

Patrick wore a black blazer over a green print shirt and blue jeans with black boots.

Say cheese: The happy couple – who married in 2013 – wrapped their arms around each other as newlyweds as they beamed at the cameras

They were last seen together on a red carpet in March.

They were sleek in classic black attire as they held hands at Dunhill’s pre-BAFTA filmmakers dinner in London.

The iconic actor stepped out in a simple tuxedo complete with crisp white shirt and black bow tie for the event at Dunhill House.

Stunning: She wore a patterned blouse tucked into blue jeans. The brunette added brown pointed stiletto heels and was holding a black bag. Her hair was worn and she had bright ruby ​​lipstick on

Sunny radiated Hollywood glamor in her chic knee-length dress, which showed off a plunging neckline and voluminous off-the-shoulder sleeves.

The Reno-born singer-songwriter fashioned her brunette locks into waves and completed her flawless makeup look with a bright red lip.

Patrick has been married three times and met Sunny in 2008 while filming Macbeth at Brooklyn Academy of Music.

The actor and Sunny tied the knot in 2013.

He has two children, Daniel and Sophia, from his first marriage to Sheila Falconer, whom he divorced in 1990 after 24 years of marriage.

Brave Guy: The Star Trek Actor and American Singer Were Seen on the Red Carpet of FX’s The Patient Premiere at NeueHouse in Los Angeles

In March, Patrick admitted to having a voiceover in a Super Bowl ad for the upcoming movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Speak with Jakes Takesthe actor said he got a big reaction when the clip featuring his voice aired during the game earlier this month.

“Well, I had my phone turned off when it happened, so I haven’t heard anything,” the veteran English actor said in the interview.

He continued, “It wasn’t until the next morning that I woke up and looked at my phone and found that I had been inundated with responses and that my PR people had sent me responses that they had worked out and forwarded to me.”

It suits him: the star wore prescription glasses. The frame matched his shirt nicely

Stewart, when watching the trailer, said he ‘actually didn’t recognize’ [his] own voice’ as ‘it sounded different.

“I don’t know if I had a cold at the time or something,” Stewart said. “But I was stunned, and all they saw was the back of my shoulder, and I think my earlobe, nothing else. So many connections would have been made. But, uh, I liked it.’

Stewart has a storied past with Marvel dating back decades to when he played the role of Professor Charles Xavier in the 2000 film X-Men.

He has since reprised the role in 2003’s X2: X-Men United and 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine.