Sir Mo Farah is urged to take inspiration from world record holder Eliud Kipchoge

Sir Mo Farah should take inspiration from Eliud Kipchoge’s continued resistance to age before he decides to retire, according to TCS London Marathon race director Hugh Brasher.

The 39-year-old is non-committal about his future ahead of Sunday’s race in the capital, with sources close to the four-time Olympic champion indicating he could retire if his performance falls short.

Farah, who lost to a club runner at the Vitality 10k in May, has previously expressed those doubts, saying, “If I can’t compete with the best, why bother?” But Brasher is adamant that Farah should not be “written off”, pointing out that Kipchoge broke the marathon world record last Sunday at the age of 37.

Sir Mo Farah will compete in the London Marathon on Sunday in what could be his last race

He has been urged to take inspiration from world record holder Eliud Kipchoge

Asked about the uncertainty about Farah’s future, Brasher said, “I think Eliud proves that the age barriers we thought existed don’t necessarily exist now.

“One bad performance, a few bad performances, that doesn’t mean people should write someone off.”

Sunday’s race is the last commitment in Farah’s current contract with the race organizers, but Brasher says he will have a place in the field if he ever wants one. He also hopes that when Farah retires, it will be at the London Marathon.

He said: ‘Firstly, the door will always be open for Mo – he is Britain’s greatest endurance athlete in terms of number of Olympic golds and world championship golds.

Hugh Brasher wants Farah to end his career at London Marathon, but not necessarily this year’s event

‘We have a long history with him, going back to the mini-marathon by supporting him during his college days.

Paula Radcliffe had her last run in the London Marathon in 2015. It was the most incredible farewell the British public has ever been able to give to an athlete.

“They came out en masse. When Mo decides to run his last marathon, we’d love to be in London. I think the public would love it. He should be celebrated.’