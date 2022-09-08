Sir Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson reunite on-screen once again after 47 years

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Sir Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson reunite on screen for their new movie The Great Escaper.

It comes 47 years after the acting legends last co-starred, playing a married couple in Joseph Losey’s 1975 romantic drama The Romantic Englishman.

And nearly five decades later, 89-year-old Michael and Glenda, 86, will once again play husband and wife in the new release — which is based on true events.

Back together: Sir Michael Caine, 89, and Glenda Jackson, 86, reunite on screen for new drama The Great Escaper

The Ippress File actor Michael plays World War II veteran Bernard Jordan – who will escape from the confinement of his care home to attend the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landing in France

While his 48-hour adventure will be the culmination of his 60-year marriage to his wife Rene (Jackson).

Based on true events from 2014, the true story saw veteran Bernard safe and sound in France after his escape.

Long ago: It comes 47 years after the acting legends last played side-by-side and played a married couple in Joseph Losey’s 1975 romantic drama The Romantic Englishman (depicted in the 1975 film)

Icons: After Michael (pictured left in 1965) and Glenda (pictured right in 1972) in The Romantic Englishman, the couple’s respective careers skyrocketed, marking their place in British cinema history.

BAFTA-nominated director Oliver Parker described the script, written by William Ivory, as one that “will make people laugh and cry.”

“No one can resist a script that makes people laugh as well as cry – I loved Billy’s writing and the story itself, so inspiring and so moving; that Michael and Glenda – two iconic actors – agree to honor this story with their genius is the icing on the cake!’ explained the director.

After Michael and Glenda’s appearances in The Romantic Englishman, the couple’s respective careers skyrocketed, marking their place in British cinema history.

And 47 years later, Michael is a two-time Oscar winner and six-time nominee, with Glenda also boasting two Academy Awards and four nominations.

But when he had some recent health issues earlier this year, Michael explained, “I have a spinal problem that affects my leg, so I can’t walk very well.”

While his wife Shakira confirmed in May that Michael had undergone major surgery at a London hospital.

“He’s had back surgery quite recently,” she told the Daily Mail at the private viewing of Sir Michael Caine: The Personal Collection, at the Bonhams auction house. “He had spinal stenosis.”

She described her husband as a “strong man”, while confirming that he was “well” and that he was “recovering” after surgery.