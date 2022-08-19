Sir Lenny Henry is in one of his smallest roles yet: Playing a tiny hobbit in The Rings Of Power

<!–

This is an early look at 6ft 3in Sir Lenny Henry in one of his smallest roles yet.

With fake ears and a white wig, he plays Sadoc Burrows, one of the famous little hobbit folk, in Amazon’s Lord Of The Rings prequel series, The Rings Of Power.

A photo released from the upcoming show shows that he is also outfitted with furry prosthetic feet for the role. He is seen wearing a cloak and a dirty white top with a necklace.

Sir Lenny, 63, told Radio Times his character was ‘traditional Tolkien’. Sadoc is the leader of the nomadic Harfoot community, a kind of hobbit in the Lord Of The Rings universe.

Lenny (right) is pictured with co-stars Megan Richards (left) and Markella Kavenagh (center)

“We are a nomadic tribe and we follow it back to where the crops come,” Sir Lenny said.

‘We have a huge caravan with wooden wheels. We are a very good way to hide things because people are much bigger and cause problems. We are traditional Tolkien.

“In general, little people are funny to this world, but you can also be so brave.” And despite not taking on many lead roles these days, he is still happy to be asked to participate in projects.

‘I am now a man of a certain age; it’s just nice to still be asked to do things,” he told Radio Times.

Sir Lenny, 63, is pictured in Birmingham in June. He said he’s happy ‘to be asked for things’

“I feel gratitude every day that people still think I’m worth it.”

The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power series, which will reportedly cost Amazon £850 million to produce, is set thousands of years before the triple film franchise.

It features a host of British actors, including Robert Aramayo, 29, Joseph Mawle, 48, Owain Arthur, 39, and Nazanin Boniadi, 42.

Developed by screenwriters JD Payne and Patrick McKay, the series will be released on Amazon Prime on September 2 with the first eight episodes of a five-season series.