Sir Lenny Henry defends diversity drive in Rings Of Power

Sir Lenny Henry has defended his new Amazon show and its wide multicultural cast after criticizing its use of non-white actors.

The British star figures prominently in Amazon’s blockbuster fantasy Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, a five-season prequel set thousands of years before the events of author JRR Tolkien’s classic book series.

But it faced unprecedented criticism for casting actors of diverse ethnic backgrounds, with fiercer critics opposing an alleged “awakened” agenda that they believe has prompted Amazon to diversify its ensemble of stars.

Reflecting on the debate as he promotes the new memoir Rising To The Surface on Thursday’s edition of Good Morning Britain, Sir Lenny, 64 – playing the whimsical rural home Sadoc Burrows in Rings Of Power – insisted his opponents ‘will not win’.

He said, ‘The fact of the matter is that fantasy is for all of us. I think fantasy and a belief in creativity and dreams define us all as human beings.

“Everyone has dreams, everyone has fantasies, so we all deserve to be in that world as creators, as participants.”

He took a swipe at the show’s critics, adding, “It’s not up to a guy in his pants in his room eating Hobnobs to say bad things about it. The people who think creatively about this will win.’

Sir Lenny, who rose to fame after appearing on the 1975 talent show New Faces, also recalled his introduction to the TV industry at a time when there were few people of color on either side of the camera.

He said, “There were no black suit designers or photographers. This was the world I loved and I kept thinking, it will come, but it didn’t.

“Then I had a production company and I thought what would happen if I said, ‘It would be cool if it was more diverse — more women, more black people, more brown people,’ and they said yes. It has to come from above.’

The actor and comedian previously admitted that an attempt was made to make the fantasy genre “inclusive” after the original Lord of the Rings films did not feature black characters.

In a recent interview with GQHe said: ‘They have no qualms about believing in a dragon, but they do have a hard time believing that a black person could be a member of the court. Or that a black could be a hobbit or an elf.

“Actually, storytellers can do whatever they want, because they’re storytellers. In the reinterpretation of these stories from 1000 years ago, they are not part of the canon that everyone knows, this is a reinterpretation and reweaving of the story.’

Despite ongoing controversy, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has become one of the most successful shows in Amazon Prime Video history.

According to Deadline, the epic fantasy series had an audience of more than 25 million viewers on its first day of release.

The media outlet also reported that the show’s debut has since become the biggest ever premiere for an Amazon Prime Video show.

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke released a statement expressing her enthusiasm for the show’s success.

She said: “It’s somehow fitting that Tolkien’s stories – one of the most popular of all time, and what many consider to be the true origins of the fantasy genre – have led us to this proud moment.

“I’m so grateful to the Tolkien Estate—and our showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay, executive producer Lindsey Weber, cast and crew—for their tireless collaboration and boundless creative energy.”