Sir Kenny Dalglish leads tributes after death of former Liverpool chairman and owner David Moores

Former Liverpool stars Jamie Carragher and Sir Kenny Dalglish have paid tribute to David Moores following his death at the age of 76.

The club confirmed that Moores – their chairman for 16 years from 1991 – died Friday morning, just weeks after his beloved wife of 39, Marge, passed away.

And the emotional tribute to Moores – who sold his majority stake in the club in 2007 – was led by former player and boss Dalglish, who thanked him for his ‘amazing’ job at Anfield.

“Marina and I are both very saddened by the passing of David Moores. He was a loyal Liverpool fan whose dream came true when he was appointed chairman, and he has done a tremendous amount to help the club.

“Our condolences go out to his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. REST IN PEACE.’

Meanwhile, Carragher tweeted: “RIP Mr. Chairman. When I think of the good times I had at @LFC, David Moores was right in the middle.

“He will be sorely missed. Thank you for what you have done for me and the club.’