WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Sir Kenny Dalglish leads tributes after death of former Liverpool chairman and owner David Moores

Sports
By Merry

Jamie Carragher and Sir Kenny Dalglish lead the tribute following the death of former Liverpool chairman and owner David Moores at age 76 – just weeks after his wife passed away

By Kishan Vaghela For Mailonline

Published: | Updated:

Former Liverpool stars Jamie Carragher and Sir Kenny Dalglish have paid tribute to David Moores following his death at the age of 76.

The club confirmed that Moores – their chairman for 16 years from 1991 – died Friday morning, just weeks after his beloved wife of 39, Marge, passed away.

And the emotional tribute to Moores – who sold his majority stake in the club in 2007 – was led by former player and boss Dalglish, who thanked him for his ‘amazing’ job at Anfield.

“Marina and I are both very saddened by the passing of David Moores. He was a loyal Liverpool fan whose dream came true when he was appointed chairman, and he has done a tremendous amount to help the club.

“Our condolences go out to his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. REST IN PEACE.’

Meanwhile, Carragher tweeted: “RIP Mr. Chairman. When I think of the good times I had at @LFC, David Moores was right in the middle.

“He will be sorely missed. Thank you for what you have done for me and the club.’

60580911 11039769 image a 40 1658502131858

Related Posts

Recent Match Report – SE Stars vs…

Merry

Todd Payten SNUBBED an approach from Tim…

Merry

Sevilla claim they are yet receive a bid…

Merry
You might also like More from author
More Stories

Jose Mourinho is looking to bring…

Merry

Seven-time Champion Lewis Hamilton…

Merry

Jonjo Shelvey heaps praise on Newcastle…

Merry
1 of 3,741

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More