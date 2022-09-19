Sir Elton John shares special moment he had with Queen Elizabeth II

Sir Elton John continued his tribute to the Queen on Monday when he shared a heartfelt post on social media on the day of her funeral.

The musician, 75, shared some of his favorite memories with Her Majesty, explaining that the most special moments were “out of the public eye.”

He told his 4.2 million Instagram followers that a time “he will remember most fondly is dancing together to Rock Around the Clock at Windsor Castle.”

Touching: Sir Elton John continued his tribute to the Queen on Monday when he shared a heartfelt social media post on the day of her funeral

Sir Elton posted two throwback shots, one from The Diamond Jubilee Concert in 2012 and another from the Queen’s Silver Jubilee in 1977.

Alongside the photos, he wrote: ‘Today I will join the rest of the world in commemorating Her Majesty the Queen.

My own memories of her are filled with joy and admiration. The Queen honored me with a CBE, a knighthood, and the Companion of Honor. I was lucky enough to perform on three of her anniversaries. They were always joyful and humbling experiences.

‘But it was the moments out of the public eye that I will remember most fondly; dance together to ‘Rock Around the Clock’ at Windsor Castle or experience her great wit, warmth and humor first hand. She served with grace and dedication, and she will be sorely missed.”

Tribute: The musician, 75, shared some of his favorite memories with Her Majesty, explaining that the most special moments were ‘out of the public eye’

Elton paid tribute to the Queen at his Toronto concert Thursday night, praising the monarch and her “inspiring presence.”

The musician told his audience that the Queen had guided Britain through “some of our greatest and darkest moments” and said she “deserved” her final rest.

Reflecting on the 96-year-old’s death, Sir Elton next gave a rendition of his 1974 song Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me, while images of the smiling monarch, dressed in a bright purple coat and hat, were shown on the screens.

He said, “She was an inspiring presence to be around…she was fantastic.

She led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace and decency and a genuine caring warmth.

“I’m 75 and she’s been with me all my life and I feel really sad that she won’t be with me anymore, but I’m glad she’s resting, and I’m glad she’s resting and she deserves it .

‘She has worked very hard. I send my love to her family. She’ll be missed… but we’ll celebrate her life with you tonight, okay?’

Heartwarming: Sir Elton continued his tribute to the Queen at his concert in Toronto on Thursday evening, praising the monarch and her ‘inspiring presence’

The singer-songwriter formerly took to social media to share his thoughts on the news: ‘Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s pss.

She was an inspiring presence to be around and lead the country through one of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth.

“Queen Elizabeth has been a big part of my life from childhood to this day and I will miss her very much.”

Sir Elton was knighted by the Queen in 1998.

The King invested the musician and charity benefactor as a member of the Order of the Companions of Honor at a ceremony at Windsor Castle last year.

Sir Elton sang at the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997.