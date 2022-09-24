Sir Elton John, 75, becomes emotional as he is presented with a Medal by President Joe Biden

Sir Elton John became emotional on Friday night when he received a National Humanities Medal at the White House in Washington.

The musician, 75, gave a show-stopping performance after being welcomed onstage by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill.

The Rocketman played on an extensive stage specially set up for him and kicked off the show with Your Song, his first major international hit.

Happy Tears: Sir Elton John was emotional when he received a National Humanities Medal at the White House in Washington on Friday night

Elton cut a neat figure in a black suit, paired with a white shirt and his trademark flashy red glasses.

Before the performance, John said he had played in some beautiful venues, but the stage in front of the White House was “probably the icing on the cake.”

The crowd included some 2,000 fans, including teachers, frontline workers, nurses, mental health advocates, students and LGBTQ+ advocates.

Performance: The Rocketman played on an elaborate stage specially set up for him and kicked off the show with Your Song, his first major international hit

Special moment: The musician, 75, gave a breathtaking performance after being welcomed onstage by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill

Unbelievable: John said he had played in some beautiful venues before the gig, but the stage in front of the White House was ‘probably the icing on the cake’

An honor: Biden and first lady Jill welcomed the singer and spoke about his activism, the power of his music and his all-round goodness

Biden and first lady Jill welcomed the singer and spoke about his activism, the power of his music and his all-round goodness. The event was conceived and funded by A+E and History Channel.

Seamus Heaney once wrote, and I quote, ‘Once in a lifetime, the long-awaited tidal wave of justice can rise, and rhyme hope and history,’ Biden said.

“Throughout his incredible career, Sir Elton John has been that tidal wave, a tidal wave to help people get up and rhyme hope and history.”

Congratulations! At the end of the show, Biden surprised John with the National Humanities Medal for his songbook and his long legacy of advocacy

Happy: Crying John said he was ‘stunned and humbled’ with the medal

Looks good: Elton cut a neat figure in a black suit, paired with a white shirt and his signature flashy red glasses

At the end of the show, Biden surprised John with the National Humanities Medal for his songbook and his long legacy of advocacy.

John burst into tears, saying he was “stunned and humbled.”

It was John’s first appearance at the White House since performing with Stevie Wonder at a 1998 state dinner honoring British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Achievements: Audiences included some 2,000 fans, including teachers, frontline workers, nurses, mental health advocates, students, and LGBTQ+ advocates

Heartwarming: Sir Elton and First Lady Jill hugged after the emotional moment

Born Reginald Kenneth Dwight, John is on a farewell tour after more than 50 years of performing.

After kicking off the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in September 2018, which is intended to be John’s final trip around the world, the band played consistently for about a year and a half.

But when COVID-19 was deemed a pandemic in March 2020, the tour came to a halt, which happened right after his show in Sydney, Australia, on March 7 of that year.

Between the pandemic and John’s recurring health problems, including hip surgery due to a fall “on a hard surface,” the tour was eventually sidelined until January 19, 2020, when he took the stage at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. .

Throwback: It was John’s first White House appearance since performing with Stevie Wonder in 1998 at a state dinner honoring British Prime Minister Tony Blair

After a reboot in the Big Easy, the tour made its way through parts of the US until April 28 in Miami.

From there, John and his band took a three-week break before returning to Europe on May 21 with a show in Fornebu, Norway.

The European leg continued until July 4 in Watford, England, when John took an 11-day break before resuming in the US with Friday’s show in Philadelphia.

The tour will make its final stop in the United States on November 20 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

The five-year Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour is scheduled to formally conclude in Stockholm, Sweden, on July 8, 2023.

The End: John, born Reginald Kenneth Dwight, is on farewell tour after more than 50 years of performing