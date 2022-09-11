Sir David’s fantasia will give you chills. CHRISTOPHER STEVENS five-star review of Frozen Planet II

<!–

Have thermal long johns, will travel. The life of a wildlife filmmaker in Sir David Attenborough’s natural history epics is always tough, but the trials and tribulations of the Frozen Planet II crew defy all belief.

Among hundreds of breathtaking photos was one of the emperor penguin chicks making their first jump into the sea. That moment when the first daring bird threw itself into the water marked the end of a 30-mile journey for the fledglings across the Antarctic ice.

It was a pivotal, climactic image. To capture it, a cameraman drifted for seven hours in the Southern Ocean, protected by a white survival suit disguised as a slab of ice.

The strategy of the wolf pack is to break up the herd over and over until they can attack a weak and slower individual (Filmed in Wood Buffalo National Park, Canada)

When I interviewed series producer Elizabeth White last month, she told me that new camera crews had to undergo rigorous training, similar to special forces drills, before being sent on winter missions that could last for months.

In the Cairngorms, teams learned to dig snow holes for shelter for the night. Then they flew to Spitsbergen, high in the Arctic Circle, where – in case of accidents during filming – they practiced falling into the icy water in complete darkness and rushing to safety.

But nothing could fully prepare them for days spent motionless in the bitter cold of the world’s most remote places. In the snowy Gobi desert, while filming the pallas’ rarely seen cat, a cameraman in a shelter set his packed lunch on the ground. For the next three hours, without moving a muscle, he looked through his viewfinder at the cat. By the time he reached out to unwrap his meal, it was completely frozen.

From the warmth of our sitting rooms we can marvel at the results of their endurance. The original Frozen Planet, in 2011, was spectacular. The sequel is spectacular squared – exponentially surpassing.

Sir David Attenborough leads the new series which debuted on BBC Sunday night

Filmed in ultra-high definition, making full use of drone technology that didn’t exist a decade ago, this is wildlife footage so crisp and clear that every time I gasped, I expected to see my breath billowing in chilly clouds .

Without a doubt, the most amazing clips were those of orcas hunting seals. With the ballet coordination of a synchronized swimming team, they waved their tails to create a small tidal wave. The seal was washed in the water and snapped into place. Incredibly, in the immense expanse of the ocean, the crew had tracked down a family of whales that appeared in the first Frozen Planet.

Other segments will leave you breathless. It was impossible to watch a grizzly bear prey on musk ox calves without being both fascinated and shocked.

Not every series was so bloodthirsty. In Greenland, cameras have captured the hooded seal mating. Males attract females by blowing up pouches on their noses: the bigger the balloon, the more masculine they look. To seal the deal, a blubbery Lothario then sniffs a bubble of pink tissue from his left nostril.

The most difficult animal to film, the producers said, was the disappearing rare Siberian tiger. It took the crew more than two years to get clear pictures of them – and even these were short.

A beautiful image emerged when a bear rubbed its fur against a tree, enjoying a good scratch. Months later, a tiger passed by the same spot. By superimposing the two shots, the film editor made it look like tiger and bear were side by side, like a picture in a children’s book.

Whether you’re a kid or the world’s greatest naturalist, Frozen Planet II is sure to amaze, amaze and entertain you