Sir David Jason admits he and Nicholas Lyndhurst have ‘drifted apart’

As Del Boy and Rodney, they were one of television’s most beloved and enduring comedy partnerships.

But Sir David Jason has revealed that he and his Only Fools And Horses co-star Nicholas Lyndhurst have grown apart.

The actor, 82, says his old friend is now more “isolated” than he once was and doesn’t see him as often as he’d like.

Distance: Sir David Jason has revealed he and Only Fools And Horses co-star Nicholas Lyndhurst have grown apart

The pair played the Trotter brothers on the popular BBC sitcom for over 20 years until 2003.

Two years ago, Sir David stepped in to comfort 61-year-old Lyndhurst following the death of his actor son Archie, 19, from a brain haemorrhage caused by acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

Now the veteran, who also starred in Open All Hours, The Darling Buds Of May and A Touch Of Frost, says he rarely sees the co-star he affectionately called a “plonker” on screen.

Tragic: Two years ago, Sir David stepped in to comfort Lyndhurst after the death of his son Archie, 19 (pictured) from a brain haemorrhage caused by acute lymphoblastic leukemia

Old times: The actor says his old friend is now more ‘isolated’ than he once was and doesn’t see him as often as he’d like

Speaking of Lyndhurst, Sir David told the Radio Times: ‘He’s much more – how can I say? – isolated perhaps, than before. So unfortunately we don’t see each other as often as I’d like. But that’s how it ends sometimes.’

Earlier he called Lyndhurst, who also starred in Butterflies, Goodnight Sweetheart and New Tricks, someone who keeps to himself.

Sir David said after Archie’s death in September 2020: ‘That was very, very, very tragic. I’ve been in contact with him, but he keeps a very low profile.’

Close: The pair played the Trotter brothers in the popular BBC sitcom for over 20 years until 2003

Private: Sir David called Lyndhurst, who also starred in Butterflies, Goodnight Sweetheart and New Tricks, rather someone who keeps to himself

He misses working with Lyndhurst, telling Radio Times: ‘I miss it [Only Fools] horrible. It wasn’t like going to work; it would have some fun with your friends. We loved each other.’

Although the actor has moved on from Only Fools And Horses, he still owns Del Boy’s famous oxblood leather bomber jacket and admits he still tends to dust off the character for his friends’ amusement.

He said, “I sometimes turn into Del to make people laugh. I enjoy it. I realize it’s a pretty low shot, but it does make life easier for me at times. Sometimes when I meet people they are a bit stiff and clumsy!’

The full interview is available to read in the latest edition of Radio Times, out now.