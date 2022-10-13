Sir David Jason, 81, pretends to fall asleep live on This Morning

Sir David Jason pretended to fall asleep live on This Morning on Thursday, leaving presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield hysterical.

The Only Fools and Horses 82 actor jokingly lost interest in the proceedings when all viewers called in for the Spin To Win game failed to pick up.

When the ITV presenters wanted someone to answer, the camera spotted David sitting on the sofa opposite them, eyes closed.

As Phillip started the game, David sarcastically joked, “They’re all by their phones!”

He then seemed brutally disinterested in how things would turn out, then took a nap as the chaos unfolded.

Seeing David take a nap, Phillip laughed and joked, “We don’t have time to mess around!”

David was on the morning chat show to discuss his love for the iconic BBC comedy in which he starred as Derek ‘Del Boy’ Trotter.

But some fans were upset that the TV legend was “talked over” by Holly, 41, and Phil, 60 during his segment.

Viewers took to Twitter to complain that it seemed rushed, arguing that the Spin The Wheel game was ill-timed in the middle.

On Twitter, one viewer reacted angrily: ‘Let David Jason sit there as a spare while they play a stupid game?’

Another joined in, “Let him finish what he says, poor David Jason,” as a third agreed, “What a nice fellow David Jason is.”

“Poor David Jason who has to put up with these two. He is truly a national treasure,” a fourth added.

It comes after Sir David revealed his favorite Only Fools And Horses episode earlier this month and the poignant scene that almost brings him to tears.

The star famous for his legendary portrayal of Derek ‘Del Boy’ Trotter in the BBC sitcom has brought back fond memories of the show in his new book The Twelve Dels Of Christmas.

In quotes obtained by the Sun, he recalled “the sheer fun” of the 1989 special, The Jolly Boys’ Outing, and spoke of the late John Challis in “a world gone by.”

John died “quietly in his sleep” at the age of 79 last September after a long battle with cancer and was best known for his portrayal of used car dealer Boycie – a cigar-smoking businessman who made headway with Del Boy.

In the book, David notes, “It’s the sequence that plays Harry Nilsson’s Everybody’s Talkin’ as we see the cast boarding the bus to Margate, and the high jinks of the day begin to unfold.”

“The magic of Only Fools is compressed into this single sequence – the group of friends the cast had become, and the sheer fun of it all. And of course so many of those faces are no longer with us.’

He continued, “Today the glimpse of John Challis reaching out to wipe my hat is so poignant that I almost have to close my eyes, and it’s all a world gone.”

Sir David explained that the scene sums up the relationship between the cast members and exactly what it felt like to work on the show.

The series six episode of the sitcom shows the group heading to the annual Jolly Boys Outing to Margate, where Rodney is arrested and the coach’s radio – supplied by Del Boy – causes the vehicle to catch fire.

The actor described his Only Fools and Horses co-star John Challis as “a gentleman in the truest sense of the word” as he paid tribute to the actor after his death.

In a statement, Sir David said: “It is with great sadness to hear that John Challis, a dear friend, has passed away.

“He was a wonderful actor, a gentleman in the truest sense of the word and I know he will be missed by so many.”

He added: “A character so loved by the many fans of that show, so I’m glad he witnessed the outpouring of admiration shown recently for the 40th anniversary of the premiere episode in 1981. I’m sending my love and condolences to his wife, Carol.’

John had canceled a 30-date speaking tour earlier that same month after just one performance due to ill health.

It comes after Sir David said he would “love it” to reprise his role as Del Boy, 40 years after Only Fools And Horses premiered.

The actor last appeared in character in July 2021 to wish Gareth Southgate and the England team the best of luck in the Euro 2020 final.

Before that, he starred in a 2014 Sports Relief sketch called Beckham in Peckham, in which Del tried to sell underpants called Golden Balls that were endorsed by David Beckham – starring the footballer as himself.

Sir David said to: The sun that he wants to put on his flat cap one more time and take up his role as a wheeler again. The show ran for a decade between 1981 and 1991, and the show has had multiple specials since it aired.