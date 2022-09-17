SIR CLIVE WOODWARD: Eddie Butler was the voice of rugby – and a fine player too

Shortly after becoming England head coach in 1997, I received an unexpected call from Eddie Butler – who had entered the media after a successful career on the pitch. I was shocked when I took the call and what happened next amazed me even more.

There was a big game that weekend, but Eddie asked if he could come and watch at my house.

He said he wanted to gain insight into my thinking as a coach. He came over, and we ended up spending the whole day together. We even went out for dinner!

Eddie wrote an excellent piece on the back of that day. His idea of ​​visiting my house was different, but he was so charming it was hard to say no!

Butler won 16 caps for Wales in his rugby career and captained his country six times

Butler’s recent death came when he was found in a sleeping bag at the bottom of Machu Picchu

Eddie was a very good and balanced reporter. Then he switched to broadcasting where he excelled even further.

Eddie’s voice became synonymous with the Six Nations. That coverage won’t be the same without him.

Rugby is complicated and one of Eddie’s greatest skills was helping the viewer understand it. He could make a dull match sound brilliant.

I was shocked to hear of Eddie’s passing. I want to express my condolences to his family.

Butler enjoyed a prosperous career as a player and then became the voice of rugby for the BBC

He will always be remembered as the voice of rugby, but he was also a good player. We toured New Zealand with the British & Irish Lions in 1983 and also faced each other when England met Wales. He was a top striker at number 8.

It’s so tragic that Eddie died on a trip to Peru, but the reason he was there – to raise money for a good cause – sums him up as a person.

It is noteworthy that one of the last things he did in journalism was to record a voiceover on the BBC’s coverage of the Queen’s death.

That shows how versatile and talented he was. Rugby will be all the poorer for his loss.