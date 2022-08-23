Sir Cliff Richard reveals devastating effect of false sex abuse claims on his state of mind 

<!–

Sir Cliff Richard has revealed that he prayed every night for the truth to come out as he fought allegations that he abused a boy in the 1980s.

The 81-year-old singer also admitted he felt bad about suing the BBC for filming a police raid on his home.

Sir Cliff talks about his two-year ordeal in a Channel 4 documentary at 9pm tonight, which also features radio presenters Paul Gambaccini and Neil Fox, who have similarly faced historic allegations of sexual abuse.

Sir Cliff tells The Accused: National Treasures On Trial: ‘I prayed every night. You can’t think about it… how can anyone… [his accuser] do this?’

He took legal action against the BBC and South Yorkshire Police. He says it cost him £5million but he only got about half back.

‘I felt bad about it,’ I told the lawyers, how can I sue the BBC? It’s like suing Britain,” he says. “But I thought to myself, these people need to learn that I’m serious about this, this was a very serious, nasty, harmful thing that was said about me.”

Sir Cliff Richard flanked by Paul Gambaccini (right) and Daniel Janner QC after his testimony in a parliamentary selection committee

Sir Cliff Richard arrives at The High Court in the Rolls Building for his 2018 trial against the BBC

BBC coverage of the police raid from outside Sir Cliff Richard’s home in Sunningdale in August 2014

Sir Cliff also described the physical impact he felt from the ‘stress’ of the study.

He said, ‘I came out with shingles all over my head. Fortunately, a local doctor in Portugal made the diagnosis.

‘After about the third visit he said it’s coming off your forehead, you don’t want to get it in your eyes because it can blind you.

‘I said, ‘How do you get shingles?’ He just looked at me, smiled small and said ‘stress’.’

The Accused: National Treasures on Trial airs tonight [Weds] at 9pm on Channel 4 & All 4