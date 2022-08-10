Sir Cliff Richard: Calendar Pictures for 2023

Advertisement

Sir Cliff Richard decided to stay dressed for his 2023 calendar – having stripped shirtless for photos in previous years.

The crooner, 81, goes with a selection of images, such as a snazzy red snake-print PVC blazer, gold tie and leather vest – what else? — and a rather attractive embellished jacket.

And while he’s previously shot a near-naked photo of himself in a pool, the Mistletoe And Wine singer has no doubt decided that showing off his selection of jackets will be enough to surprise his fans after he gracefully exits the Chippendales market. ‘.

But he’s unlikely to scare off his die-hard fans. His following is so large that his 2022 calendar beat Harry Styles and Taylor Swift in the calendar’s sales charts, which is no small feat.

That year, Elvis Presley — who died in 1977 at age 42 — came in second. Harry, 28, came in third to huge success in his solo career after leaving One Direction.

Australian pop icon Kylie Minogue, 54, came in fourth, while Little Mix was sixth on the list. Taylor Swift, 32, was ninth, Robbie Williams, 48, was seventh, while Queen was tenth.

Try that! In 2022, Cliff’s August image offered a glimpse of the shirtless singer wearing a swimsuit and raising a glass at the camera as he took a dip in a pool — this came after he said he would no longer go “topless.”

He STILL has it! Another image in the 2023 calendar shows Cliff modeling an embellished jacket while surrounded by smoke

Sir Cliff has sold over 250 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

He has total sales of over 21.5 million singles in the UK and is the third best selling artist in UK Singles Chart history after Elvis Presley and The Beatles.

Sir Cliff told his fans in 2020 that at the age of 80 his days of shirtless on his annual calendar were probably over, but he did change his mind for his 2022 offer.

The August image offered a glimpse of the popular singer wearing a swimsuit and raising a glass to the camera as he took a dip in a pool.

The shirtless photo came as a surprise to those reading his autobiography, The Dreamer, which was released in October 2020.

He then wrote: “I guess I took my last topless photo for my annual calendar,” he wrote. “I guess it’s time to gracefully exit Chippendales Market.”

The Cliff Richard Official Licensed Calendar 2023 is available from Cliff Richard 2023 Calendar A3, Official Product – Danilo Promotions. MSRP £10.99

One mule a month! Over 1.5 million Sir Cliff calendars have been sold since the first came out in 1979