Sir Cliff Richard, 81, to release his first Christmas album in almost 20 years

Sir Cliff Richard will release his first Christmas album in nearly 20 years.

The 81-year-old singer, known for his hit Mistletoe and Wine, last released a festive soundtrack in 2003, called Cliff at Christmas.

But the star is now back with his latest Christmas present, Christmas With Cliff, which will be released on November 25.

He’s back! Sir Cliff Richard will release his first Christmas album in nearly 20 years (pictured in 1990)

The album features Cliff’s interpretations of classic Christmas songs, including Jingle Bell Rock, Joy To The World and Sleigh Ride.

While the star has also recorded a selection of new original tracks for the album, which includes tracks such as First Christmas, Six Days After Christmas (Happy New Year) and Heart Of Christmas.

Cliff flew to Florida to record the album, with the hitmaker enlisting the help of Sam Hollander and Chris Walden to produce the compilation.

Discussing his new album in a statement, Cliff praised Sam and Chris for “walking me through” the songs, noting that the album is “not just mine,” but a collective creative effort.

Festive: The star is now back with his latest Christmas present, Christmas With Cliff, which will be released on November 25

He said: ‘Since Studio 2, Abbey Road, in 1958 I have always loved being in recording studios.

“I recorded this album at Criteria Studios in Miami, Florida – 7,427 miles from Abbey Road – and again I felt like I was in a world of my own.

“I had the help of two producers, Sam Hollander and Chris Walden.

At it again: The 81-year-old singer, known for his hit Mistletoe and Wine, last released a celebratory soundtrack in 2003 called Cliff at Christmas (pictured in 2003)

“They guided me through the ‘familiar’ Christmas carols and set me free to sing them my way.

“They took a different approach to the songs I asked them to produce for me, and they gave this album the dynamism I had hoped for.”

The Summer Holiday hitmaker added: ‘This album isn’t just mine – it’s all of us involved in making it, and I hope we add something special to your Christmas season.’

Fun: The album features Cliff’s interpretations of classic Christmas songs, including Jingle Bell Rock, Joy To The World, and Sleigh Ride (pictured in his Mistletoe and Wine video)

In addition to Cliff at Christmas 19 years ago, the star released Together With Cliff Richard in 1991.

While Cliff has had four UK Christmas No.1 singles over the years, two of them as a solo artist with Mistletoe and Wine and Savior’s Day.

It comes after news that Sir Cliff’s calendar will become the bestseller next year.

A preview of the singer’s 2023 calendar was revealed by MailOnline last month, and Cliff’s fans have already sent pre-orders “through the roof” for the item.

Wow! It comes after news that Sir Cliff’s calendar will be next year’s bestseller

Sir Cliff previously joked that he would now keep his shirt on for the photos, but fans seem just as eager to get their hands on the calendar.

According to the Mirror, an industry source said: “Pre-orders have gone through the roof. Cliff’s fans obviously love him, clothed and unclothed!’

Since he released his first calendar in 1979, sales are believed to have reached more than 1.5 million, according to his official website.

Who should go shirtless? Cliff’s following is so great that his 2022 calendar beat Harry Styles and Taylor Swift in the calendar’s sales charts, which is no small feat

Sir Cliff decided to stay dressed for his 2023 calendar – having stripped shirtless for photos in previous years.

The crooner is suitable for a selection of images, such as a hip red snake print PVC blazer, a gold tie and a leather vest – what else? — and a rather attractive embellished jacket.

And while he’s previously shot a nearly naked photo of himself in a pool, the Mistletoe And Wine singer has no doubt decided that showing off his selection of jackets will be enough to surprise his fans after he gracefully exits the Chippendales market. ‘.

But he’s unlikely to scare off his die-hard fans. His following is so large that his 2022 calendar beat Harry Styles and Taylor Swift in the calendar’s sales charts, which is no small feat.

Sir Cliff has sold over 250 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

He has total sales of over 21.5 million singles in the UK and is the third best selling artist in UK Singles Chart history, after Elvis Presley and The Beatles.