Sir Andrew Strauss insists high-performance review will help save first-class cricket

Sir Andrew Strauss insists his high-performance review will help save first-class cricket despite a proposed cut in County Championship matches.

Strauss issued the latest in English cricket’s long list of bailouts, launched on the back of another disastrous Ashes campaign, and risks upsetting traditionalists with what is expected to be a cut to 10 Championship matches from 14.

However, with the introduction of a six-team top division; games played throughout most of the summer instead of just at the beginning and end; and extra ‘festival’ matches during August, the former England captain believes he can preserve red-ball cricket and hold back the white-ball franchises.

“Ultimately, I think we’ll be playing more intense red-ball cricket at a higher standard on better pitches and we’ll be giving people first-class games all summer rather than just in the margins,” Strauss said at Lord’s.

However, it is the reduction in games that could prevent Strauss from gaining the approval of 12 of the 18 counties he needs to force his restructuring through to the 2024 season.

The plan is for the top division of six counties plus two other equal divisions of six to play 10 games over May, June, July and September with a play-off to decide the one promotion place between the top two teams in the smallest groups. six.

Then Strauss has risked being accused of a fudge to appease dissenters by adding more red-ball games for players not involved in the Hundred during August, which could include the Roses ‘Tests’, a London Cup and more Lions games.

“It will be first-class cricket and I think it can be turned into really compelling local cricket,” argued Strauss. ‘We know there will be some players unavailable because of the hundred but many will not play so it makes sense to have more red ball cricket.’

Other proposals include an early season 50-over knockout cup involving first-class and what are now national counties; a reduction in Blast games; the trial use of Kookaburra balls in the championship in an attempt to replicate overseas conditions and the use of ball tracking technology to assess the standard of pitches.

But the Hundred will clearly remain sacred and will be allowed to dominate the primary month of August. “We know Hundred has its window at the moment and it’s there for a number of reasons,” Strauss said. ‘This is partly due to a commercial agreement with Sky, but it is also because Hundred fulfills a different function than our other competitions. That’s high performance in itself, but it’s about developing the game.’

Strauss began his review by warning English cricket earlier this year to prepare for radical change, but he admits there has been a degree of compromise in the seemingly impossible task of keeping everyone happy.

“There always has to be some degree of realism,” he added. ‘We don’t live in cloudcuckoo country here. I honestly feel that this set of suggestions could make a huge difference to the game. It is about people genuinely coming together to work in a more collaborative way to achieve our ambitions. Could we have been more courageous and ambitious? Absolutely. But we also needed to take the fight with us.’