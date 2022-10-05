Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho see football phrases ADDED to the Oxford English dictionary

<!–

Several football terms have been added to the Oxford English Dictionary as part of its quarterly update, including iconic phrases from Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho.

15 football-related terms have been added in total, featuring Ferguson’s infamous ‘squeaky bum time’ and Mourinho’s oft-criticised defensive tactic of ‘parking the bus’.

Ferguson, Manchester United’s legendary boss, and Mourinho, who has managed several top European clubs including Real Madrid, United, Chelsea, Tottenham and Inter Milan, are two of the most influential managers in English football of the 21st century.

Ferguson originally referred to ‘squeaky bum time’ back in 2003 when discussing Arsenal’s finish to the season, which saw the Gunners compete with the Scotsman’s Red Devils for the Premier League title.

Mourinho, meanwhile, has regularly been criticized over his coaching career for playing defensive football, but that has not stopped him enduring a glittering career on the sidelines which has included three Premier League titles with Chelsea.

Nevertheless, it was actually Mourinho who criticized Tottenham’s tactical set-up against Chelsea in the 2004-05 season when he first coined the phrase ‘park the bus’.

Mourinho first coined the phrase ‘park the bus’ when he criticized Tottenham’s tactical setup in a match against his Chelsea side in the 2004-05 Premier League season.

In the latest update of the dictionary, ‘squeaky bum time’ has been defined as: ‘A particularly tense period, e.g. one that leads up to the climax of a contest or event.’

Furthermore, ‘park the bus’ is outlined as: ‘Playing very defensively, typically by having the majority of outfield players close to their own goal and showing little attacking intent.’

The 13 other football-related phrases included in the latest update to the dictionary are: Cruyff tour, Rabona, Panenka, total football, Gegenpressing, tiki-taka, false nine, row Z, top scorer, away, over the top, Trequartista and zone marking.

Often said to have been introduced and favored by several German managers such as Ralf Rangnick, Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel, Gegenpressing is defined as: ‘A style of play in which a team, when losing possession, puts immediate and intensive pressure on the opposition. , even deep in the opponent’s half, in an attempt to win back the ball at the earliest opportunity, prevent the opposing team from exploiting possession and force fouls in dangerous positions.’

Similarly, Row Z, which is a classic term used by commentators, is explained as: ‘An imaginary area high and far back in the stadium, humorously said to be the destination of a powerful but inelegant clearance, wildly mis-shot, etc.’

A Trequartista is a tactical term for ‘an attacking player who operates in the space between the midfielders and forwards and whose primary role is to create opportunities for teammates to score.’

Mourinho and Ferguson can claim to have had a significant role in influencing the English game in recent decades, and now their legacy can be preserved by the presence of well-known phrases in the dictionary.