Sir Alex Ferguson is BACK at Manchester United in order to help Erik ten Hag’s rebuild

Sir Alex Ferguson is back on board with Manchester United after the club’s chief executive, Richard Arnold, asked the legendary Old Trafford boss for advice.

Arnold has set up a think tank with Ferguson, former CEO David Gill, iconic United captain Bryan Robson and current football director John Murtough so he can draw on their experience in all aspects of the club.

It will give Ferguson more influence at Old Trafford than ever since he stepped down as manager nearly a decade ago.

Tuesday’s lunch meeting in Carrington – which coincided with Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to the training ground for talks – is believed to be the first in a series of regular meetings involving the five men.

While Ferguson and Gill have remained on United’s football board as non-executive directors since leaving their jobs in 2013, it’s seen as a largely symbolic gesture, with former United chief executive Ed Woodward choosing to do things his way. to do.

revealed in November that Ferguson would welcome the chance to have more input at United, having been consulted only a few times by then manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Scot, now 80 years old and recovering from a life-threatening brain haemorrhage in 2018, can no longer play an active role at United.

But Arnold, who succeeded Woodward in February, has realized the importance of leveraging Ferguson’s vast football knowledge, having won an unprecedented 38 trophies during his 26-and-a-half years as manager at Old Trafford.

Gill played a key role in that success during his 16-year stint at United, including a decade as chief executive, but he too has been a fringe figure at the club in recent years, despite his standing in the game.

Gill, 64, sits on UEFA’s executive committee and is also treasurer of European football’s governing body, as well as chairing both the finance and compensation committees.

Robson is revered as a United legend and also works as an ambassador for the club, as does Ferguson.

It is clear that the three men will advise Arnold on a wide range of matters, including the redevelopment of Old Trafford and Carrington, and the club’s relationship with its fans.

It will inevitably involve football issues too, although they will be careful not to step on Murtough’s toes.

Ferguson spoke to Ronaldo when the player and his agent met with Arnold on Tuesday, but it has reportedly been a brief conversation when the player approached his longtime manager.

Club sources claim their meeting was a coincidence, as Ferguson’s luncheon meeting had been on the agenda for a while.

However, it is clear that the venue may have been moved to Carrington so that Arnold could meet Ronaldo and Mendes.

And Ferguson – who persuaded Ronaldo to stay at United for an extra year in 2008 – in the building would have been a smart move by Arnold.