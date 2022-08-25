Sinitta, 58, carries a £2,500 Louis Vuitton bag as she arrives to film Celebs Go Dating 

It was recently revealed that she had signed up for the final season of Celebs Go Dating in a bid to find Mr Right.

And Simon Cowell’s ex Sinitta, 58, cut a stylish figure on Thursday as she arrived to film the show in central London.

The So Macho singer looked stunning in a classy white dress with a striking bright ombre bottom half.

Stylish: Sinitta, 58, cut a stylish figure in an ombre sundress when she arrived on Thursday to film Celebs Go Dating in London

Sinitta paired the look with a denim jacket while carrying numerous make-up bags and a Louis Vuitton duffel bag – which cost a dazzling £2,500.

The singer let her raven locks fall in curls while accentuating her natural beauty with just a touch of makeup.

She slipped her feet into comfortable trainers and completed the look with a selection of silver jewelry.

Swanky: Sinitta paired the look with a denim jacket while carrying numerous makeup bags and a Louis Vuitton duffel – which cost a dazzling £2,500

Gorgeous: The singer let her raven locks fall in natural curls while accentuating her natural beauty with just a touch of makeup

Love Island’s Liam Reardon, who recently split from co-winner Millie Court, will also reportedly be looking for love on the show along with Dane Bower’s ex Laura Anderson.

They will be joined by TOWIE star Pete Wicks, former apprentice contestant Navid Sole and Bethan Kershaw of Geordie Shore.

It comes after Sinitta revealed her heartache when she was on-off Flame Simon Cowell broke their secret pact and began dating her “best friend” Lauren Silverman in 2013, thinking the couple would rekindle their romance around the same time.

Gutted: It comes after Sinitta revealed her heartbreak when Simon Cowell broke their secret pact and began dating her “best friend” Lauren Silverman in 2013, thinking the couple would rekindle their romance around the same time (Pictured together in 1985 )

The singer famously dated the 62-year-old music mogul in the 1980s when she was signed to his label Fanfare Records, but has now admitted she “still wanted to be with him” until early 2010 and “really thought she was were working things out.”

Speaking exclusively to MailOnline at Metro’s 50 Years of Pride celebration, sponsored by Visit Malta, in London, she added that she has accepted that it was “unrequited love” and that she is now eager to celebrate their upcoming nuptials in her capacity as ordained pastor.

She went on to claim that she had been close friends with Simon’s fiancé since her children Magdelena and Zac, both 17, “played” with the socialite’s son, Adam, now 16, from a previous marriage to Andrew Silverman.

Gutted: The X Factor creator met Lauren while still married to millionaire property developer Andrew (Simon and Lauren pictured in 2021)

The TV personality said of her hopes for a future with Simon: “It was about 10 years ago and yes, I still wanted to be with him then, yes. So that was disturbing and… unrequited love, but I’m not going to kill myself for it.

“It was kind of on and off, on and off, so there was kind of an unspoken understanding that was clearly a misunderstanding on my part, but it’s okay.

“I’m not the bad guy because I really thought we were sorting things out and that’s why it was disturbing, but that’s life, right? Maybe I’ll meet someone at his wedding.’

The creator of X Factor met Lauren while still married to millionaire property developer Andrew.

Their affair became famous and Simon’s life changed in late July 2013 when news broke of Lauren’s pregnancy with their son Eric.

She recalled her reaction to the scandal, saying: “Obviously it wasn’t my happiest moment because I wanted to be with him, but I got over it and we all lived happily… well we all lived to tell the story.” narrate.

What a couple! The singer famously dated the 62-year-old music mogul in the 1980s when she was signed to his label Fanfare Records, but has now admitted she “still wanted to be with him” until early 2010 and “really thought she was were working things out” (pictured together on the X Factor in 2009)

“Lauren and I were best friends. We were literally best friends. That’s why it’s kind of funny that everyone thinks she’s not inviting me and we’re not talking to each other.

“I met her in Barbados because our kids used to play together at the Sandy Lane Hotel. We became friends and we even became best friends.

“It’s like Dynasty and Dallas, isn’t it? They want us to be like this Alexis Carrington and stuff, but we’ll play it if that’s what we want.”