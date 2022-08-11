Singleton rejected by man because she ate a whole salad on first date

A single was stunned when a man called her “unfeminine” for eating a full salad on their first date – because he wants a woman who “knows when to stop eating.”

Diamond Jackson, 23, of Dinwiddie, Virginia, chatted with a man on an online dating site for a week before asking her out.

They enjoyed dinner at a local restaurant and Diamond thought the date had gone well when they parted ways with the promise to see each other again.

So Diamond was stunned when her potential suitor texted later that night that he didn’t think they were “compatible” because of her eating habits.

Diamond Jackson, 23, of Dinwiddie, Virginia, was stunned when a man called her “unfeminine” for eating a full salad on their first date — because he wants a woman who “knows when to stop eating”

The man cited his own strict lifestyle of meal prep and daily gym sessions, calling Diamond “greedy” for eating her entire meal on the date — despite it being just a side dish of grilled chicken Caesar salad.

After her date’s unexpected confession that her appetite had scared him that she “would be overweight in the near future,” Diamond quickly blocked his number.

The nursing assistant is now using her bad experience to urge other singletons not to ignore ‘red flags’ like this early on in dating.

Diamond said, “I met him online through a dating app and we started talking and then he got my number and we started texting.

The singleton chatted with a man on an online dating site for a week before asking her out

“We had been messaging for about a week before we met.

“The first impression was pretty good, we had a good conversion on the date and our conversation via text beforehand was pretty good too.

“While we were on the date, it seemed as if nothing had happened. Before we left we hugged each other and he said, “Can I see you again?” and I said “Sure”.’

After saying “I love you to it” and telling Diamond to drive safely, they went their separate ways.

“Later he sent that message and it took me by surprise because I thought everything was going well. It was crazy, it was absolutely unexpected,” she explained.

“I feel like it shows his true personality – how restless and insecure he is with himself.

The man cited his own strict lifestyle of meal prep and daily gym sessions, calling Diamond “greedy” for eating her entire meal on the date — despite it being just a side dish of grilled chicken Caesar salad.

Nursing assistant now uses her bad experience to urge other singletons not to ignore ‘red flags’ like this early on in dating

“Misery likes company and he must be pretty miserable with life itself to even think that way.”

The text message Diamond’s date sent her read, “Honestly Diamond. You look like [an amazing woman] but I don’t think we’re compatible.

“You ate the whole damn salad that ain’t ladylike. [It] makes me feel like you are greedy for food and i need a woman who knows when to stop eating.

“You know I meal prep and go to the gym every day. I just have a feeling you would be overweight in the near future.

“I still want to hang out, but that bothered me. I almost exploded.

‘I love your atmosphere and energy [though]. You’re perfect, it’s just that one thing plus it was our first date.’

He wondered how she could “eat so much” on a first date when you’re supposed to have “butterflies.”

After returning home from the restaurant appointment in the neighboring town of Colonial Heights, Virginia, the nursing assistant was stunned to receive the man’s abusive text message.

Diamond says she only ordered a side order of a grilled chicken Caesar salad for the evening

Diamond says she only ordered a serving of a grilled chicken Caesar salad for the evening.

Meanwhile, her “hypocritical” date ate his entire meal of chicken, asparagus, and mashed potatoes, as well as an entire basket of bread for the main course.

Diamond said, “I had a grilled chicken Caesar salad and he had some sort of chicken parm with grilled asparagus and mashed potatoes.

“He ate most of his meal, leaving only a few bits of the asparagus.

“He ate like the whole breadbasket you also get for dinner, so he really is a hypocrite.

“I feel like a grilled chicken Caesar salad is healthy. For me, any salad is healthy.

“It wasn’t even a big salad, I got the salad with it, so for him to say that was just ‘wow.’

“If I’d had the large salad, I probably wouldn’t have finished it, but the salads are quite small.

“I didn’t respond to the text message – I felt like no response is a response. I laughed about it and then I blocked it.

Diamond posted about her bizarre dating experience on Facebook and was bombarded with more than 6,000 comments from people sharing her confusion over the man’s text

“My feelings were a little hurt, but it was just ‘whatever’ — I didn’t really take it to heart because he wasn’t the kind of person for me.

“I understand everyone has standards, but that was sheer folly.”

Diamond posted about her bizarre dating experience on Facebook and was bombarded with more than 6,000 comments from people sharing her confusion over the man’s text.

Some even accused the anonymous admirer of being “fat-phobic” and “controlling” — warning Diamond to “run away” from him.

One commenter said: ‘He deserves to be alone when the potential for chub scares him before it even happens…*a whole SALAD*.’

Another said: ‘That’s not a potential boyfriend, that’s a jailer who wants a cheap date’ […].

“Don’t run away from this man and leave him in a cloud of dust. […]

“Not in dates that are so obviously superficial and controlling does the doom sing from the start.”

A third said: ‘People are weird. I’ve never heard of anyone being put off by someone eating their entire meal.

“Did you just have to eat half a salad? I’m confused… Like damn what? [does] he eats?’

The nursing assistant says she will never meet the man again, but will continue dating until she finds Mr Right.

She now uses her “lucky escape” dating experience to warn others about “red flags” early in relationships.

Diamond said, “I will keep dating because not all guys are like that and there are a lot more fish in the sea.

“I’m glad he did it sooner rather than later, because most guys usually take about six months to show the right one, but this guy did it on the first night. It was a very happy escape.

“Don’t ignore the red flags and pay attention to the signs.”