Singletary, Cook leading as Bills defeated Bears for AFC East

CHICAGO (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills entered the season with high expectations and their sights set on a deep playoff run.

They earned one major trophy by capturing their third straight division title. It’s just the next step in what they hope is a path to their ultimate goal.

Devin Singletary and James Cook ran for long touchdowns in the third quarter, and the Bills closed out the AFC East title on Saturday by beating the Bears 35-13 in one of the coldest games played in Chicago.

Allen ran for a touchdown and threw for another in the closing minutes of the game after breaking a tie early in the game with Hall of Famer Dan Marino for most touchdowns in a player’s first five NFL seasons. His three TDs in the game highlighted an otherwise under-par performance, but the Bills (12-3) secured their third straight division title with their sixth win in a row.

“It’s the next progression in our goal – playoffs, division title and we know what’s next,” Allen said.

Buffalo stayed on track for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Bills and West leader Kansas City, who defeated Seattle, have identical records. But Buffalo owns the head-to-head tiebreaker after beating the Chiefs in October.

“The standard has always been playoff caliber. After you determine a playoff berth, the championship caliber is,” said defensive tackle Ed Oliver. “And championship caliber is winning your division, winning our side, then of course playing in that game (Super Bowl) and winning that game. I just feel like there are bigger things out there.”

Chicago’s Justin Fields threw for 119 yards and a touchdown. But he ran for a season-low 11 yards after joining Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson last week as the only QBs with 1,000 yards rushing with the Bills pinning him and keeping him in the sack.

“The reality is I’m not going to run like 100 yards a game,” Fields said. “If a defense does a good job of taking my legs away, bring a defender, maybe two with me, and let the running backs’ legs work.”

BUNDLE TO

The temperature at kickoff was 9 with a minus 12 wind chill – just three degrees warmer than the record low for a Bears home game. It was Buffalo’s coldest road race by temperature since at least 1967.

A small group of fans watched as the Bears (3-12) tied a franchise record with their eighth consecutive loss.

TO RUN AWAY

Singletary ran for 106 yards to become the first Bills player this season to reach triple digits in a game. He scored on a 33-yard run on the opening drive of the second half to put Buffalo on top, a 2-point conversion pass from Allen to Khalil Shakir making it 14–10.

Cook added a career-high 99, including 27-yarder in the third on a fumble by the Bears’ David Montgomery that gave the Bills a 21–10 lead.

Chicago’s Cairo Santos kicked a field goal early in the fourth quarter that Nicholas Morrow set up by picking off an ill-advised pass. Allen scored from the 4 with just under four minutes remaining and threw a 13-yard touchdown to Dawson Knox with about a minute to play.

Allen broke the tie with Marino when he hit Gabe Davis with a 19-yarder in the first quarter. He now has 174 touchdowns – 135 passing, 38 rushing and one receiving.

Allen finished with 172 yards, two TD passes, and two interceptions, though he faced a junior secondary. Along with Morrow’s interception, he was nicked near the goal line by Kyler Gordon in the second quarter.

“It’s not so much the cold as the wind,” Allen said. “It just blows. You don’t know exactly where it’s coming from. Sometimes the flags blow one way. The next time they blow the other way.”

Stefon Diggs only caught two passes for 26 yards. He was not targeted in the first two quarters, although the Bears cornered Jaylon Johnson (ring finger) on Friday at the top.

But even without major contributions from their star quarterback and receiver, the Bills managed 426 yards. They ran for 254 and averaged 8.2 per carry.

Dante Pettis had a touchdown catch for Chicago. But the Bears joined the 1978 and 2002 squads as the only ones in franchise history to drop eight in a row.

CHRISTMAS IN CHICAGO

The Bills spent Christmas Eve in Chicago because of the snow in Buffalo. Sunday morning they would fly to Rochester, New York.

INJURIES

Bills: RG Ryan Bates (knee) was injured blocking for Allen during a scramble late in the second quarter. He returned in the third.

Bears: Fields’ non-throwing shoulder — the same one he separated late last month — interfered with him during the game. He also stumbled at the end after someone stepped on his foot, though he said he “should be good to go”. … OL Michael Schofield III (thumb) was injured on the opening drive, but returned in the second quarter.

NEXT ONE

Bills: Visit Cincinnati on January 2.

Bears: Visit Detroit on January 1.

