Single woman shares how she made money off ‘cheeky’ man who slid into her Facebook direct messages

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A young single woman has shared her bold response to men intruding on her direct messages — inspiring others to follow suit.

Lina, from New York, made $75 after asking for money from a man who started messaging her on Facebook out of the blue.

“It worked,” she simply wrote a message to a popular online dating group with screenshots of the conversation.

“It worked,” she simply posted to a popular online dating group with screenshots of the hilarious conversation

“Hey Lina, I’m Jake. I saw you on my suggested friends and thought you were looking,” the man wrote in a message featuring a heart-faced emoji to which Lina responded with a $25 cash request for using the emoji “instead of an adjective.” ‘.

In the US, Facebook Messenger has a feature that allows users to send and receive money using a valid debit card or Pay Pal account.

Jake was amused by the daring move and offered to take Lina out to dinner before sending a bigger request for $50 money for calling her “cute cute.”

In the US, Facebook Messenger has a feature that allows users to send and receive money with a valid debit card or Pay Pal account

Still undeterred, he joked, “This dinner is going to be expensive. Soon we will have to fly to another country to cover the amounts owed to you’ and jokingly suggested that we go to Italy together.

Lina made one last attempt to get amorous Jake to send her money, asking $75 “to use my tactics against me.”

Jake transferred the amount to her and wrote: ‘Unfortunately I can’t afford the trip to Italy right now, but we can go to a nice Italian place’.

Jake was amused by the brave move and offered to take Lina out to dinner before sending out a bigger $50 request for money for calling her “cute as f***.”

It’s unknown if Lina took up his dinner offer, but her post drew hundreds of “likes” and a barrage of comments from fellow group members who were impressed by her cheeky trick.

“This guy is amazing. He was really good at that,” wrote a woman to which Lina replied: “Right?! He wanted my number and I wanted my nails done at Paintbox!’.

‘I LOVE THIS FROM BOTH SIDES. Hot,” another exclaimed.

‘The same! We like a man who understands our sense of humor and values,” Lina replied.

Poll Do you think Lina went too far to ask for money from “brutal” men?

“I’m going to use this when I get DMs instead of letting them talk to themselves. Maybe they’ll block me,’ laughed a third.

Some called Lina an “icon” and the “cheeky” Jake a “keeper,” while others hoped she would give him a chance.

‘This is very cute. Finally a nice one,’ said a single.

However, not everyone was impressed with the exchange, but many jumped on Lina’s defense.

“This man is doing well, he’s engaged with her and can make his own decisions about what’s right for him when reaching out to someone. Stop gatekeepers what kind of behavior is acceptable for two consenting adults who can make up their own damn mind,” one member noted.

“He didn’t get p***y when she sent the complaint and he was okay with paying the price for penetrating her DMs and being cheeky. If he didn’t approve, he could have been unmatched and continued his day,” agreed a second.

“Everyone gets to decide what behavior is okay for him or her in their relationships. Also new relationships. This is fucking hilarious to me and I hope his good mood and your connection stays positive.”