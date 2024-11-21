Single photo that proves popular Aussie breakfast radio star NEVER saw his sudden axing coming – as he gets a VERY rude shock

It seems popular radio star Mark ‘MG’ Geyer didn’t know his days at Triple M were numbered, at least according to this photo from the party.

The Sydney breakfast show co-host received a sensational sacking on Wednesday.

But just two days before he was told the bad news, Geyer, 56, was partying in a Sydney pub with his co-stars.

Instagram account Triple M Breakfast shared a photo on Tuesday showing Geyer enjoying a drink with co-stars Mick Molloy, Natarsha Belling and Cat Lynch at the Burdekin Hotel in the Sydney suburb of Darlinghurst.

The quartet appeared in good spirits, smiling at the camera as they held cocktail parties.

Geyer in particular looked ready to have a good time, smiling as he posed with his after-work cocktail and wearing sunglasses indoors.

He was wearing a tight-fitting black short-sleeved shirt that was unbuttoned to expose his chest, as well as a pair of black sunglasses.

His celebratory aura suggests Geyer had no idea of ​​his impending fate despite the recent announcement that Molloy would move from Sydney to his native Melbourne in 2025.

“Monday Morning Copycat Drinks 2.0,” the photo read.

Triple M sensationally sacked the former football star this week.

The breakfast show co-host and NSW State of Origin legend was reportedly told the bad news by his ‘Melbourne boss’, who traveled to Sydney to deliver it to him in person.

Geyer was not on Wednesday’s show and her co-hosts Mick Molloy, Cat Lynch and Natarsha Belling did not mention her absence.

Southern Cross Austereo announced two weeks ago that Molloy would return to Melbourne to host that city’s breakfast in 2025.

However, plans for Geyer had not been announced by the network, which has been undergoing a major restructuring lately.

She joined Triple M’s Sydney breakfast show in 2022 alongside Lawrence Mooney, Jess Eva and Chris Page.

Earlier this month, Triple M underwent a massive restructuring at the network with Marty Sheargold taking on a new role after vacating the breakfast role in July.

Sheargold, 53, will extend his national Marty Sheargold show to hosting gigs in Sydney, Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

The show currently airs nationally Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Listeners in these regions will now enjoy two additional hours of the comedian’s popular show from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

“I look forward to returning to Drive for listeners in New South Wales and Queensland in 2025 and bringing them the expanded version of the show,” Sheargold said in a statement.

“The journey home is a time to relax and end the day with a chat and a laugh, and that is exactly what I will aim to achieve.”

Sheargold’s shift towards momentum means a number of local shows will be scrapped in 2025.

The Rush Hour, with Leisel Jones, Liam Flanagan and Ben Dobbin, which airs in Queensland, will not return next year.

Similarly, New South Wales’ Rush Hour with Gus Worland and Jude Bolton will also be suspended.

The Adelaide and Perth Rush Hour teams will also not return in 2025.

The Rush Hour team of James Brayshaw and Billy Brownless, currently heard in Melbourne and Tasmania, will now also be broadcast in South and Western Australia, as well as on some regional Triple M stations in the southern states.

Liesel Jones took to Instagram to share the news with her fans, posting a photo of the trio on air.

“Well, it was fun while it lasted,” he wrote.

‘Sad news today that @triplem_rushhour with Leisel Jones, Liam and Dobbo will not go ahead in 2025.

“I learned a lot at this job and enjoyed the laughs,” the post continued.

‘Our intention with this program was to always encourage you to come home no matter what type of day you had.

‘I hope we were able to make your arvo smile or laugh. We’ll see you spinning around like a croquette. Until next time.’

Sheargold added that he was committed to continuing the legacy of the local teams.

“I also wanted to thank the Sydney, Brisbane/Gold Coast and Queensland teams,” he said.

‘(They are) shows that have had incredible runs and have been enormously entertaining. “I am committed to continuing his legacy.”

Brayshaw and Brownless’ Rush Hour team, currently heard in Melbourne and Tasmania, will now also be broadcast in South and Western Australia and on some regional Triple M stations in the southern states.