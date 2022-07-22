Single mum who suffers from lipoedema and endometriosis is determined to lose weight

At 220kg, the single mother of three Finau Suliana Tua struggled with daily tasks before hitting the breaking point four years ago.

The then 26-year-old from Brisbane burst into tears after struggling to wipe her behind and felt humiliated when her then-partner offered to help.

“That shouldn’t be necessary,” she said to him, sobbing.

Finau, now 30, told FEMAIL she ate junk food and takeaway food on a daily basis, leading to her being overweight and having difficulty completing everyday tasks. She couldn’t touch her toes or walk the beach on soft sand with her three sons.

“If you’re overweight, it’s a vicious circle,” she said.

“I struggled with my mental health and wanted to eat healthy, but chose the easy option and ate takeout.”

Finau made the decision to turn her life around and in March 2018 underwent gastric surgery – a medical procedure that involved removing part of her stomach.

Finau Suliana Tua (pictured) decided to have stomach surgery in March 2018 and went to a gym where she lost weight up to 150 kg – but was later diagnosed with lipedema and endometriosis, which eventually made it difficult to lose any more weight

Due to the excessive weight, Finau could not even touch her toes or walk on soft sand on the beach with her three sons

Three months later, she moved to New Zealand with her partner and entered a gym, where she lost weight up to 150 kg. But after a year, her mental health started to go downhill and she returned to Australia to be closer to her family.

“I managed to lose 70 kg myself, but fell back from the cart, and then Covid happened,” Finau said.

With millions of people forced into lockdown and gyms closing their doors, Finau said she was “full” and her old bad habits were starting to return.

‘I managed to lose 70 kg and my lowest body weight was about 150 kg. When Covid hit, she was given time to think and understand how you can’t “work out a bad diet,” she said.

“When I hit 150kg, I hit a plateau and hit a wall. No matter how hard I tried, I couldn’t lose anymore,” she said.

“During Covid I really got time to think and it opened my eyes to how you can’t train a bad diet.

“People also don’t realize that gastric sleeve isn’t just a ‘quick fix’ – you also need to work on your mindset because it’s such a powerful tool.”

Finau continued to exercise daily, but suffered from menstrual cramps that would leave her terrified. At one point the pain was so bad that she went to the hospital.

Finau explained that losing weight isn’t just about spending hours in the gym, you also need to train your mindset to think differently about nutrition.

What is Lipedema? Lipedema is a chronic condition involving abnormal fat deposits. This usually happens in your legs, but can also affect your arms. It can also cause significant physical discomfort and chronic pain The exact frequency of occurrence is currently unknown The only treatment is usually surgery Source: health line

What is endometriosis? Endometriosis is a condition in which tissue similar to the lining of your uterus grows outside your uterine cavity. Endometriosis occurs when endometrial-like tissue grows on your ovaries, intestines, and tissues lining your pelvis Source: health line

In late 2020, Finau discovered that her severe pain was caused by endometriosis – a condition in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterine cavity. Doctors also found a 3-4 cm mass in her abdominal wall.

A few months later, in May 2021, she had surgery to remove the cyst, which had grown to 10 cm. She spoke with her doctors to discuss next steps and possible treatment.

“The doctor sat me down and asked if I knew about lipedema — and I had because people on social media often asked if I had this condition,” she said, adding how she followed his advice to talk to a specialist.

And in mid-2021, an ultrasound confirmed the doctor’s suspicions and Finau was diagnosed with stage four lipedema – a condition involving abnormal fat deposits that usually occur in your legs and arms.

“I cried, but I wasn’t completely shocked, it was more of a confirmation from a doctor that I needed to hear,” she said.

“For years I beat myself for my weight and thought I was lazy, but now I finally understood why it was so hard for me to lose weight.

“If you looked at me from the shoulders, you wouldn’t expect me to be obese. And my waist is so small it’s out of proportion to my legs.’

Since she weighs more than 100 kg, doctors will not operate on her endometriosis, and surgery for her lipoedema costs more than $75,000, which is not covered by Medicare. Finau is now on a mission to raise awareness for both medical conditions by sharing daily vlogs and videos on social media

Unfortunately, there is no cure for lipedema and the only option is to have surgery — but it costs over $75,000 and is not covered by Medicare.

Since Finau weighs more than 100 kg, surgeons will not operate to treat her endometriosis either. Today, she deals with the pain of both medical conditions and exercise as much as she can.

And while it is not impossible to lose weight, it is certainly more difficult.

Finau is now on a mission to raise awareness for both medical conditions by sharing daily vlogs and videos on social media.

“I’m in a bit of a tough spot right now, but I still have the most confidence I’ve ever had – I think it’s so important to love yourself even when you’re at your lowest point,” she said.

“You have to accept yourself and understand that the past doesn’t define you.”