Single mom knocked out woman’s teeth after drunken brawl after gender reveal party

A single mother of two has escaped jail despite drunkenly knocking out another woman’s teeth in a vicious fit after blaming her for spilling a glass of red wine on her at a gender reveal party.

Megan Ware, 22, from Chester, grabbed Emma Mitchell from behind and punched her in the face, knocking out two of her teeth, after following her from a pub to a nearby taxi rank on October 7.

Police rushed to the scene and discovered that Ware, who had left her two children with a babysitter, had pulled the hair of another woman, Emma Pinnington, after the red wine incident.

Ware pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and also to being drunk and disorderly at Chester Magistrates Court, and was ordered to pay Miss Mitchell £400 in compensation and Miss Pinnington £100.

22-year-old Megan Ware, from Chester, (pictured) grabbed Emma Mitchell from behind and punched her in the face, knocking out two of her teeth, after following her from a pub to a nearby taxi rank.

Miss Mitchell, who was also drunk, was hit so hard during the beating that two lower teeth fell out.

Police who responded to the scene discovered Ware, who described herself as a ’10/10 drunk’, who had left her two children aged one and three with a babysitter who had earlier pulled another woman’s hair after the leak.

When interviewed, she said she was so drunk that she couldn’t remember if she assaulted the person who had thrown the drink at her.

Laura Simpson, prosecutor, said: “Emma Mitchell and Emma Pinnington went to the Victoria Pub and left at 2am, but as they were on their way to a taxi rank, Miss Mitchell was kneed down and then punched in the face by the defendant.” .

The punch was so strong that it knocked out two of his lower teeth. A police officer saw the assault on Ms. Mitchell and pulled the defendant away from her. Apparently, the defendant had also assaulted Emma Pinnington.

The officers arrested the defendant, but she continued to abuse and yell and insult. The defendant was later interviewed and recalled being very drunk. He remembered being in a fight after someone spilled a drink on her.

Telling the court that Ware had no prior convictions, Miss Simpson added that he had used “substantial force” in the assault.

Ware pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and also to being drunk and disorderly at Chester Magistrates Court.

“He struck Ms Mitchell while she was on the ground causing her to lose her teeth,” the prosecutor said. “It was a persistent assault against two unknown women.” No update was given on Miss Mitchell’s teeth.

In mitigation, defense attorney Chris Hunt said he disagreed that it was a “persistent attack” and stated that it was not known whether substantial force was used, as it was not known whether Ms Mitchell was wearing false teeth. .

“This is a 22-year-old with no criminal record,” Hunt said.

‘She is the mother of two young children, ages three and one. She is not someone who goes out regularly and doesn’t drink regularly.

She had gone to celebrate her friend’s pregnancy, a gender reveal. She accepts that it was one night in years and accepts that she had too much to drink. After that, she was confused.

Ware, a single mother of two, was ordered to pay Miss Mitchell £400 in compensation and Miss Pinnington £100

‘She remembered that someone served her a drink. She seemed to have lashed out at whom she believed she had thrown drink on top of her. Whether she was Emma Mitchell or Emma Pinnington, we don’t know, they haven’t offered that information in her interview.

The JPs imposed an eight-week curfew from 7pm to 7am in Ware.

Chairwoman Jane Davies said: ‘We have heard the facts. It must have been terrifying for the people who were injured. But we’ve listened to what her attorney has said, and her past good nature has done her good.