Single man who has never had a girlfriend buys billboard advert in bid to find love

A 23-year-old man who has never been on a date ‘advertises’ himself on a motorway billboard in an attempt to get a girlfriend.

Ed Chapman, from Leeds, West Yorks, has been single all his life and has had no luck with mainstream methods of finding love, such as dating apps.

He decided it was time to step outside the box and use a different route – promoting himself on a giant billboard on the M621 heading into Leeds in the hope of finally being able to go on his first date.

Ed, who surprised his family with his mission, said he has received an influx of messages from people aged 18 to 48 and is now busy arranging his first date.

“I got to an age where I thought I should have at least been on a date before,” he said.

Ed Chapman has been single all his life, but has decided to take matters into his own hands

The 23-year-old hopes to find love by advertising himself on a billboard on the M621 heading into Leeds

‘But I’ve been single for all of my 23 years and I’m ready to find someone to hopefully be in a relationship with.

‘I had tried some dating apps but it didn’t go well at all so I decided I needed to try something else and thought it would be a good way to meet people to have my own billboard.

‘I didn’t think it would be possible because I was turned down by a few companies until I found one, 75media, who agreed to let me use the board for a week.

‘I received my first message the day the billboard went live and since then I’ve received a few messages from women between the ages of 18 and 48. It’s a bit of a mix.

‘There are four women that I have spoken to and they are all keen to go on a date with me. I look forward to arranging my first dates with them.

‘It’s really exciting and a sign that something positive is in store.

“Obviously I’m a little nervous about going on my first date ever, but it should be good.”

Ed says he’s tried dating apps but didn’t have much luck — so decided to explore other avenues

He has already had several women contact him after seeing the board – which he says has made people laugh

The idea first popped into Ed’s mind as he was walk around Leeds city center and see lots of big billboards.

Although it’s not a traditional dating method, he believes it incorporates his fun personality and outlook on life.

Ed, a content creator, said: ‘It’s kind of silly and I don’t like to take life too seriously, so I think using a billboard to find a girlfriend reflects that.

‘I designed the board myself and took my own photo, which was one of the hardest things.

‘I went through several outfits and poses and made sure I was cut before taking the photo.

‘It took a few tries, but luckily I managed to get one that was good enough.

‘I wanted the message to be clear and what I was looking for to be clear.

‘It includes an email address and I’ve also been promoting it on my social media so I’ve had a few direct messages as well.

‘I’ve never been in a relationship or even dated so I thought I’d make a big deal out of it and apply nationwide.

‘The picture is of the M621 heading into Leeds and it’s much bigger than I expected.

‘I couldn’t have done this without 75edia, a Leeds-based outdoor advertising operator who have billboards in the North of England and in major cities across the UK.

‘I’m grateful they gave me the opportunity.’

“It’s a good sign that people have been in touch with me and shows me that it won’t be doom and gloom forever about my love life,” Ed said

Ed says he’s glad he pushed himself out of his comfort zone and is excited for the upcoming dates on the horizon.

He said the women who have been in contact with him think the billboard was a good idea and found it funny.

“They also thought it was great that I put myself out there and am what they look for in a potential partner,” added Ed.

‘I would love a relationship and I’m looking for something long term. I think for my first date, depending on who it’s with, we’ll go out for drinks or maybe a nice walk somewhere – or maybe even a little miniature golf?

‘It’s a good sign that people have been in touch with me and shows me that it won’t be doom and gloom forever in terms of my love life.

‘My family were really surprised that I had done this. I didn’t tell them about it at first. They found out through other people so it was a shock.

‘They thought it was funny, but they’re happy that I’m trying to find someone, even if it’s in a rather unorthodox way.’