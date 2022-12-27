Single-family residence sells for $3.3 million in Piedmont

A 3,273-square-foot home built in 1938 has changed hands. The spacious property located on the first block of Sandringham Road in Piedmont sold on November 30, 2022 for $3,285,000 or $1,004 per square foot. The property has four bedrooms, five bathrooms and a garage. It sits on a 10,600 square foot lot.
These nearby homes have also recently changed hands:
- In November 2022, a 3,758-square-foot home on Selborne Drive in Piedmont sold for $2,850,000, a price per square foot of $758. The house has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.
- A 4,130-square-foot home on the first block of Selborne Drive in Piedmont sold in July 2022 for $4,082,500, a price per square foot of $988. The house has 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.
- On Hampton Road, Piedmont, in September 2022, a 3,022-square-foot home sold for $2,900,000, a price per square foot of $960. The house has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.