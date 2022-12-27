Single-family residence sells for $3.3 million in Piedmont

79 Sandringham Street – Google Street View

A 3,273-square-foot home built in 1938 has changed hands. The spacious property located on the first block of Sandringham Road in Piedmont sold on November 30, 2022 for $3,285,000 or $1,004 per square foot. The property has four bedrooms, five bathrooms and a garage. It sits on a 10,600 square foot lot.

