Single-family residence sells for $2.2 million in Fremont

An 1,860-square-foot home built in 1973 has changed hands. The property located in the 43000 block of Via Moraga in Fremont sold on November 28, 2022 for $2,240,000 or $1,204 per square foot. The property has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a garage. The unit sits on a 9,625 square foot lot.
These nearby homes have also recently been purchased:
- In August 2022, a 1,866-square-foot home on Paseo Padre Parkway in Fremont sold for $2,440,000, a price per square foot of $1,308.
- On Paseo Padre Parkway, Fremont, in October 2022, a 2,097-square-foot home sold for $1,950,500, a price per square foot of $930.
- A 2,130-square-foot home in the 2000 block of Castillejo Way in Fremont sold in July 2022 for $2,090,500, a price per square foot of $981. The house has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.