Single-family residence sells for $2.2 million in Fremont

43004 Via Moraga – Google Street View

An 1,860-square-foot home built in 1973 has changed hands. The property located in the 43000 block of Via Moraga in Fremont sold on November 28, 2022 for $2,240,000 or $1,204 per square foot. The property has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a garage. The unit sits on a 9,625 square foot lot.

