Single-family home sold in Palo Alto for $2.9 million

3840 Corina Way – Google Street View

A house built in 1955 located in the 3800 block of Corina Way in Palo Alto has new owners. The 1,421 square foot property was sold on December 14, 2022. The purchase price of $2,902,000 equals $2,042 per square foot. The property has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage and two parking spaces. There is also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 6,500 square foot lot.

Additional homes have recently changed hands near: