Single-family home sold for $4.6 million in Los Gatos

A 2,964-square-foot home built in 1900 has changed hands. The spacious historic property located in the 200 block of Massol Avenue in Los Gatos sold on December 13, 2022 for $4,600,000 or $1,552 per square foot. The property has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 8,094 square foot lot.
These nearby homes have also recently changed hands:
- In October 2022, a 2,634-square-foot home on Bachman Avenue in Los Gatos sold for $3,590,000, a price per square foot of $1,363. The house has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.
- On Apricot Lane, Los Gatos, in October 2022, a 2,076-square-foot home sold for $3,200,000, a price per square foot of $1,541. The house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
- A 2,225-square-foot home in the 100 block of Wilder Avenue in Los Gatos sold in October 2022 for $3,750,000, a price per square foot of $1,685. The house has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.