Single-family home sells for $2.3 million in Fremont

A 1952 house in the 4700 block of Norris Court in Fremont has new owners. The 1,761 square foot property sold on December 2, 2022 for $2,300,000, or $1,306 per square foot. The house has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a garage. It is set in 0.3 hectares of land, which also has a swimming pool.
More houses have recently changed hands in the area:
- A 1,492-square-foot home on the 4900 block of Sterling Drive in Fremont sold for $1,700,000 in July 2022, a price per square foot of $1,139. The house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
- In August 2022, a 2,953 square foot home on Sterling Drive in Fremont sold for $2,600,000, a price per square foot of $880. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.
- On Evans Avenue, Fremont, a 1,636 square foot home sold for $1,370,000 in August 2022, a price per square foot of $837. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.