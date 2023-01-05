Single-family home sells for $1.6 million in Dublin

A spacious and recently built house built in 2015 located in the 4300 block of Sunset View Drive in Dublin has new owners. The 2,102 square foot property was sold on November 28, 2022. The purchase price of $1,640,000 equates to $780 per square foot. The house has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage and two parking spaces. It stands on a plot of 4,003 square meters.
These nearby properties have also recently sold:
- A 2,440 square foot home on the 4400 block of Sunset View Drive in Dublin sold for $1,800,000 in September 2022, a price per square foot of $738. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.
- At Panorama Court, Dublin, a 2174 square foot home sold for $1,630,000 in October 2022, a price per square foot of $750. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.
- In October 2022, a 2,251 square foot home on Dublin’s Sunset View Drive sold for $1,650,000, a price per square foot of $733. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.