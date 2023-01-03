Single-family home in Saratoga sells for $3 million

18951 Easton Place – Google Street View

The spacious property located in the 18900 block of Easton Place in Saratoga was sold on December 20, 2022. The $3,000,000 purchase price equates to $1,345 per square foot. The house built in 1958 has an interior space of 2,230 square feet. The house has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage and two parking spaces. It is set in 0.4 hectares of land, which also has a swimming pool.

