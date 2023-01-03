Single-family home in Saratoga sells for $3 million

The spacious property located in the 18900 block of Easton Place in Saratoga was sold on December 20, 2022. The $3,000,000 purchase price equates to $1,345 per square foot. The house built in 1958 has an interior space of 2,230 square feet. The house has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage and two parking spaces. It is set in 0.4 hectares of land, which also has a swimming pool.
More homes have recently changed hands in the area:
- In Columbine Court, Saratoga, a 2,305-square-foot home sold for $2,875,000 in September 2022, a price per square foot of $1,247. The house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
- In October 2022, a 2,520 square foot home on Titus Avenue in Saratoga sold for $2,500,000, a price per square foot of $992. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.
- A 1,232-square-foot home on the 18500 block of Paseo Lado in Saratoga sold for $2,050,000 in November 2022, a price per square foot of $1,664. The house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.