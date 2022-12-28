Single-family home in Saratoga for sale for $4.1 million

20602 Lomita Avenue – Google Street View

The spacious property located in the 20600 block of Lomita Avenue in Saratoga was sold on December 14, 2022. The purchase price of $4,050,000 equals $1,398 per square foot. The house built in 1990 has an interior space of 2,896 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage and two parking spaces, as well as a pool in the backyard. Unit sits on a 0.5 acre lot.

