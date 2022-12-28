Single-family home in Saratoga for sale for $4.1 million

The spacious property located in the 20600 block of Lomita Avenue in Saratoga was sold on December 14, 2022. The purchase price of $4,050,000 equals $1,398 per square foot. The house built in 1990 has an interior space of 2,896 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage and two parking spaces, as well as a pool in the backyard. Unit sits on a 0.5 acre lot.
These nearby homes have also sold recently:
- In August 2022, a 2,915-square-foot home on Bonnie Brae Way in Saratoga sold for $5,250,000, a price per square foot of $1,801. The house has 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.
- A 1,168-square-foot home in the 14400 block of Esterlee Avenue in Saratoga sold in September 2022 for $2,460,000, a price per square foot of $2,106. The house has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathrooms.
- On Piedmont Road, Saratoga, in October 2022, a 5,569-square-foot home sold for $5,450,000, a price per square foot of $979. The house has 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms.