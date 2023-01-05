Single-family home in San Jose sells for $2 million

1519 Altamont Avenue – Google Street View

A 2,018 square foot house built in 1960 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 1500 block of Altamont Avenue in San Jose sold on December 12, 2022 for $1,950,000, or $966 per square foot. The house has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage and two parking spaces. It is located on a plot of 8,400 square meters, which also has a swimming pool.

