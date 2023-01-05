Single-family home in San Jose sells for $2 million

A 2,018 square foot house built in 1960 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 1500 block of Altamont Avenue in San Jose sold on December 12, 2022 for $1,950,000, or $966 per square foot. The house has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage and two parking spaces. It is located on a plot of 8,400 square meters, which also has a swimming pool.
These nearby properties have also recently sold:
- On Jeffery Avenue, San Jose, a 1,733-square-foot home sold for $1,880,000 in August 2022, a price per square foot of $1,085. The house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
- In September 2022, a 2,085 square foot home on Jarvis Avenue in San Jose sold for $1,950,000, a price per square foot of $935. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.
- A 2121 square foot home on the 1500 block of Wawona Drive in San Jose sold for $1,950,000 in July 2022, a price per square foot of $919. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.