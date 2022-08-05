Single dating guru, 37, reveals why American men are better DATERS

An Australian dating guru has praised American men for being more “confident” than her homegrown counterparts after a recent trip to the US.

Jana Hocking, 37, packed her bags for an ‘eat, pray, love’ trip in July, stopping in New York, London and Mykonos for some sun – and fun – after getting tired of the dating pool in Sydney.

In particular, during her journey, she noticed that American men had a lot more “game” when it came to asking for a phone number or a date than the guys she spoke to Down Under.

“While browsing a store, I saw a very stereotypical NYC guy catch the eye of an attractive store clerk and boldly say, ‘Hey baby girl, what are you doing later?’ AMAZING,” Jana recalled news.com.au.

Jana Hocking, 37, packed her bags for an ‘eat, pray, love’ trip in July, stopping in New York, London and Mykonos for some sun – and fun – after getting tired of the dating pool in Sydney

On her journey, above all else, she noticed that American men had a lot more “game” when it came to asking for a phone number or a date than the guys she spoke to Down Under.

“So what is it about New York guys specifically that makes them stand out?

‘That is easy to answer: trust. Over the next few days, watching these skilled creatures in their natural, high-rise habitat, I realized they seemed to have a certain appeal.”

Jana praised the Americans for actively engaging with her and maintaining eye contact even when they felt shy.

She “couldn’t imagine this in Sydney” and urged Australian men to boost their confidence to increase their chances of finding a date.

She ‘couldn’t imagine this in Sydney’ and urged Australian men to boost their confidence to increase their chances of finding a date

Alexa, who is from Sydney but has traveled through Europe, agrees with Jana, comparing the sweet messages she received from men she met on her travels to the harsh texts she received while at home.

In a now viral TikTok videothe woman shared screenshots of the messages she received from both sides over the years with an Australian texting her “Who cares about you,” while a European man was more romantic asking “How’s my beautiful girl?’.

‘Should we all move to Europe?’ Alexa captioned the clip which has racked up over 41,000 views.

Alexa (pictured), from Sydney, revealed what it’s like to date Australian versus European men by comparing the types of texts they send in a now viral TikTok video

Alexa here shared screenshots of messages from men she’d dated with an Australian text: ‘Stop asking me, you know’, while Europeans were more romantic, saying ‘I wish I could be with you again’

Poll Are Australian men bolder than European men? Yes absolutely 359 votes

Not at all 74 votes

It’s the luck of the draw 173 votes

More cheeky texts from Australian guys she got during her time dating in Sydney included: ‘Stop asking me you know’, ‘I bothered to ask you’ , ‘I was p***ed off’ and ‘This is so damn simple’.

On the contrary, worshipers in Europe were much kinder by sending the Australian woman messages such as, “Will always have you in my heart,” “I’m melting with our photos,” and “Wish I could be with you,” complete with heart emojis.

Dozens of women both from below and around the world agreed with Alexa and related her problem with “toxic” Australian men.

More cheeky texts from Australian guys she got during her time dating in Sydney included, “I bothered to ask you,” “I was crazy,” and “Who cares you”

‘Sydney woman here. Can confirm this is the truth,” said one viewer, while another wrote: “Ughhh this is so accurate”.

‘This is so true!! Why are they so angry?” asked a third.

‘Can confirm, I’m from the UK and it’s bizarre how men communicate in Aus,’ said a fourth.

‘Guys in Sydney EMAIL you???? this is rare already,” laughed another to which Alexa replied, “Messages are hardly worth reading dw.”

Others in the comments weren’t so convinced and jumped in to defend the Aussie guys.

On the contrary, suitors in Europe were much friendlier with messages like, “How’s my pretty girl?” and ‘Will always have you in my heart’ complete with heart emojis

‘Maybe you’re picking the wrong guys,’ said one person, and the second agreed, ‘You’re talking to the wrong Sydney guys!’

“It all depends on the boy, some are heartless and some are graceful and affectionate. It doesn’t matter where they come from,’ said another.

Someone also gave some wise dating advice: “They don’t deserve your most beautiful self. Don’t bother explaining yourself to those who despise you so much. Respect them back and block’.